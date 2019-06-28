The Perfect Wine Pairing for Every Classic BBQ Dish

Picking wines that complement all of the tangy, salty, and sweet flavors of our favorite grilled foods can be a challenge. So many different types of palates to please! But before you throw in the towel and settle for a case of Bud Light and a few bottles of pinot grigio, we’re here to eliminate all of that intimidation. Seriously, you’ll be pairing burgers with Beaujolais like a sommelier just in time for the Fourth.