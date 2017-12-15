This New Sparkling Water Is Giving La Croix Some Serious Competition

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’ve tasted a lot of seltzers in our office. And by a lot, I mean upwards of 40, in an effort to recommend the very best on the market. But because great new products are launched daily, we often have to add on to our list of existing favorites.

Waterloo sparkling water is sold in 12-ounce cans, and can be purchased by the can or in cases of 12 for just $6. (It will also be available for purchase on Amazon.com in the coming weeks.) Flavors include Original, Black Cherry, Watermelon, Coconut, Lemon, Lime, and Grapefruit. Every flavor has zero calories, plus no sugar or sodium.

The biggest factor that sets Waterloo apart is their focus on bold, “true-to-fruit’ flavors.” And perhaps it’s no surprise that they’re able to achieve such a rich, authentic taste. The three founders came from Deep Eddy Vodka, Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails, and Treaty Oak Distillery.

