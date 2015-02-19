6 Warming Drinks to Beat the Polar Vortex

By Heath Goldman
Updated February 19, 2015
bellocq.com
These indulgent picks are anything but your mother’s bottomless supply of Earl Grey tea (though we do love a good Earl Grey). Pair with an enormous fuzzy blanket and your favorite mug.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Tay Tea Better Than Sex

taytea.com

Real Simple staffers claim that this loose-leaf blend of rooibos (an African plant that’s packed with antioxidants), Belgian dark chocolate, and peppermint pretty much lives up to its name. There’s enough for fifty cups of complete, effortless satisfaction.

To buy: $16 for one 4-ounce container, taytea.com.

Featured February 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Rise Up Coffee Roasters French Roast

riseupcoffee.com

The Maryland-based company launched its first store in 2005—out of a trailer in a parking lot. The owner, a former member of the Peace Corps, has since then launched three brick-and-mortar shops that sell 100% Fair Trade and Organic beans. This crowd-pleaser is dark, toasty, and always freshly roasted.

To buy: $15 for one 12-ounce container, riseupcoffee.com.

3 of 6

Cacao Atlanta Dark Drinking Chocolate

cacaoatlanta.com

Though these dark chocolate crumbles are tasty enough to eat straight from the bag, you’ll want to spoon in a couple of heaping tablespoons into boiling milk. The result: a dreamy cup of molten ganache.

To buy: $24.70 for one 8-ounce container, cacaoatlanta.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Breakaway Matcha Blend 94

breakawaymatcha.com

Matcha drinkers love the powder made from ground green tea leaves for its energy boosting effects: heightened focus without the jitters. A bargain compared to others on the market, this great gateway matcha tastes classically sweet and savory at the same time. To prepare, just whisk a small amount with hot water.

To buy: $48 for 30 grams, breakawaymatcha.com.

5 of 6

Mindy’s Malted Espresso Hot Chocolate

hotchocolatechicago.com

Like no other hot chocolate we’ve tried, this winner is made from French and Belgium milk chocolate, barley malt, and ground chocolate covered espresso beans. Whisk into hot milk, strain, and add a dash of your favorite liquor for an extra kick.

To buy: $20, hotchocolatechicago.com.

6 of 6

Bellocq Tea No. 42 Little Dickens

bellocq.com

From a high-end British tea purveyor, this storybook-perfect sunny yellow caddy—filled with a colorful blend of ginger, spearmint, rose petals, cacao nibs, and vanilla beans—is the remedy for the entire family’s winter blues.

To buy: $33 for one 3.5-ounce container, bellocq.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Heath Goldman