6 Warming Drinks to Beat the Polar Vortex
Tay Tea Better Than Sex
Real Simple staffers claim that this loose-leaf blend of rooibos (an African plant that’s packed with antioxidants), Belgian dark chocolate, and peppermint pretty much lives up to its name. There’s enough for fifty cups of complete, effortless satisfaction.
To buy: $16 for one 4-ounce container, taytea.com.
Featured February 2015
Rise Up Coffee Roasters French Roast
The Maryland-based company launched its first store in 2005—out of a trailer in a parking lot. The owner, a former member of the Peace Corps, has since then launched three brick-and-mortar shops that sell 100% Fair Trade and Organic beans. This crowd-pleaser is dark, toasty, and always freshly roasted.
To buy: $15 for one 12-ounce container, riseupcoffee.com.
Cacao Atlanta Dark Drinking Chocolate
Though these dark chocolate crumbles are tasty enough to eat straight from the bag, you’ll want to spoon in a couple of heaping tablespoons into boiling milk. The result: a dreamy cup of molten ganache.
To buy: $24.70 for one 8-ounce container, cacaoatlanta.com.
Breakaway Matcha Blend 94
Matcha drinkers love the powder made from ground green tea leaves for its energy boosting effects: heightened focus without the jitters. A bargain compared to others on the market, this great gateway matcha tastes classically sweet and savory at the same time. To prepare, just whisk a small amount with hot water.
To buy: $48 for 30 grams, breakawaymatcha.com.
Mindy’s Malted Espresso Hot Chocolate
Like no other hot chocolate we’ve tried, this winner is made from French and Belgium milk chocolate, barley malt, and ground chocolate covered espresso beans. Whisk into hot milk, strain, and add a dash of your favorite liquor for an extra kick.
To buy: $20, hotchocolatechicago.com.
Bellocq Tea No. 42 Little Dickens
From a high-end British tea purveyor, this storybook-perfect sunny yellow caddy—filled with a colorful blend of ginger, spearmint, rose petals, cacao nibs, and vanilla beans—is the remedy for the entire family’s winter blues.
To buy: $33 for one 3.5-ounce container, bellocq.com.
