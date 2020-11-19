We Tried 52 Warming Drinks—Here Are 6 You'll Want to Sip All Winter Long
Cozy up on the couch with one of these delicious drinks.
'Tis the season for all things cozy, from our backyards and bedding to our oversized sweater collection, pumpkin spice bread obsession, and—the best—our beverage rotation.
That being said, all warming drinks are not created equal. (Anyone who has ever brutally burnt their mouth on a scalding styrofoam cup of microwave cocoa knows exactly what I'm talking about.) But when they're made with care and quality ingredients, they're good. What's more comforting than a freshly made mug of spiced chai, or more decadent than creamy hot chocolate stirred with warm milk and marshmallows? Here, we sipped our way through 52 (!) wintry drinks to find the best six that are sure to soothe you from the inside out. Pair them with a fuzzy blanket and your cutest colossal mug.
A toasty, kid-friendly treat for après snowman building. Sure, you can make it with water—but go with milk for a more velvety slurp.
Warm a few tablespoons with water for the comfort of hot cider in minutes. Steep with cinnamon sticks for extra spice.
Full-bodied black tea and punchy ginger make this sweet yet balanced blend a reliable homemade shortcut to barista-quality chai lattes. Simply mix with milk, or stir in a shot of espresso for a “dirty” version.
Almost like a melted chocolate bar, this mix is so rich and decadent, you only need a little for complete satisfaction.
Cradle a mug of this mix for a soothing end to a stressful day. The lavender hits just the right notes to get you in the mood for sleep.