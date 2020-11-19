We Tried 52 Warming Drinks—Here Are 6 You'll Want to Sip All Winter Long

That being said, all warming drinks are not created equal. (Anyone who has ever brutally burnt their mouth on a scalding styrofoam cup of microwave cocoa knows exactly what I'm talking about.) But when they're made with care and quality ingredients, they're good. What's more comforting than a freshly made mug of spiced chai, or more decadent than creamy hot chocolate stirred with warm milk and marshmallows? Here, we sipped our way through 52 (!) wintry drinks to find the best six that are sure to soothe you from the inside out. Pair them with a fuzzy blanket and your cutest colossal mug.