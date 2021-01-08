Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Wine Preserver Has Saved Them Hundreds of Dollars

If you're not ready to invest in an expensive device like the $200 Coravin system (which allows you to pour wine without removing the cork in the first place), you can order Vacu Vin's wine vacuum pump for just $12 on Amazon. The tool uses a simple pumping mechanism to remove air from opened wine bottles and seal them shut in order to keep the beverage tasting like new for up to a week. It works by reducing the amount of oxygen in the bottle, which slows down the oxidation process (that's what can cause a vinegar-like flavor in leftover vino).