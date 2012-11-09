12 Favorite Easy-to-Find Thanksgiving Wines

By Peter Hellman
Updated November 15, 2017

The mission: to find the greatest Thanksgiving wines among the country's most popular brands. The outcome: Of more than 100 bottles tested, these 12 delicious vintages inspired the most cheers.
I'm on a Budget: Wine 1

2010 Black Box Merlot
Serve this sleek, cherry-laden pick in a carafe and your guests will never guess it came from a box.

Price: $25 (equivalent to 4 bottles).

Featured November 2012

I'm on a Budget: Wine 2

2010 Rosemount Diamond Label Shiraz
Brimming with the flavor of bright blueberry jam, this smooth operator tastes like twice its price.

Price: $13 for Current Vintage 2013, danmurphys.com.au.

I Need a Crowd-Pleasing Red: Wine 1

2010 La Posta Cocina Malbec
A goes-with-everything pick featuring tasty notes of coffee, brown sugar, and just a hint of citrus.

Price: $15.

I Need a Crowd-Pleasing Red: Wine 2

2009 Clos du Bois Rouge
As round and rich as a Butterball turkey. Think ripe blackberries with a splash of vanilla.

Price: $12.

I Need a Crowd-Pleasing White: Wine 1

2011 El Coto Blanco Rioja
Notes of apples and roasted almonds grace this full-bodied, elegant Spanish white.

Price: $11 for Current Vintage 2012, wine.com.

I Need a Crowd-Pleasing White: Wine 2

2011 Bogle Chardonnay
Like the crisp, mineral flavor of white Burgundy but not the cost? Pop the cork on this California gem.

Price: $17 for Current Vintage 2012, giftbasket.com.

I Need to Wow a Wine Snob: Wine 1

2010 Canto de Apalta
An intense red blend with finesse. Imagine black currants with a snap of licorice.

Price: $23 for Current Vintage 2012, wine.com.

I Need to Wow a Wine Snob: Wine 2

2010 La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
The deep plum flavors, brightened by orange zest, will seduce your toughest critic.

Price: $17, totalwine.com

I Want Something Adventurous: Wine 1

2010 Fetzer Shaly Loam Gewürztraminer
An offbeat medium-bodied white with vivid aromas of pineapple, apricot, and pepper.

Price: $11, for Curent Vintage 2013, winedeals.com.

I Want Something Adventurous: Wine 2

2011 Crios Torrontes
Scents of honeysuckle and lemon define this zippy white Argentinean import.

Price: $14 for Current Vintage, wine.com.

I Love a Little Bubbly: Wine 1

Gruet Blanc de Noirs
Not too dry, this sparkler delights with peach and cinnamon notes. For appetizers, dessert, and everything in between.

Price: $16, marketviewliquor.com.

I Love a Little Bubbly: Wine 2

Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé
Delicate flavors of strawberry and rhubarb make this pink champ go down easy throughout the feast.

Price: $14, wine.com.

By Peter Hellman