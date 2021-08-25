The 10 Best Tea Subscription Boxes for Tea Lovers

Best Loose Leaf Tea: Dollar Tea Club

If you prefer the quality of loose leaf tea without the crushing price, Dollar Tea Club is your new best friend. Say goodbye to overpriced tea products and hello to premium teas shipped right to your door for $1. You read that correctly. Dollar Tea Club offers a monthly subscription called The Explorer that sends you three sample blends of loose leaf tea for $1 each. Each sample makes between two to three cups of tea, and the blends switch every month so you can experience different varieties.

For those who require slightly more tea content throughout the month, there is also The Sommelier plan, which lets you customize how much tea you'd like to receive. "A couple of cups per week" sits at $11 per month, "one cup per day" costs $19 per month, and "three cups daily" is priced at $27 per month. Each plan also includes samples of the month, as well as tea filters and a free infuser on your first order. There is no membership fee—you only pay for the cost of the tea, and you can pause or cancel your subscription order at any time. Dollar Tea Club currently ships anywhere in the U.S. and Canada.

All tea packaging includes information on steep times and temperatures. Blends are all sustainably sourced and Ethical Tea Partnership certified, so you can feel good about how your tea tastes and where it comes from.