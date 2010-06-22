5 Ahhhhh! Summer Beers
Widmer Brothers The Original Drifter Pale Ale
Any beer aficionado will gladly say “cheers” to this copper-colored Oregon favorite, defined by its strong, hoppy bite.
To buy: $9 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Hoegaarden Original White Ale
Brewed since 1445, the iconic “witbier” (meaning wheat is a large portion of its makeup) is truly a summertime staple. But lively notes of coriander and orange peel make it a great any-time beer.
To buy: $9 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Sierra Nevada Summerfest
Sierra Nevada’s pilsner-style lager has a lovely floral aroma and a bold malty finish—another round, please!
To buy: $9 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Anchor Steam Summer Beer
Thanks to its supremely smooth and mellow taste, this wheat beer is a reliable crowd-pleaser.
To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Goose Island Matilda Belgian-Style Ale
An effervescent and earthy pick, spiked with notes of caramel and warm spices, is great for a sophisticated palate.
To buy: $10 for four 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
