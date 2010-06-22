5 Ahhhhh! Summer Beers

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Widmer Brothers
When the mercury creeps up, cool down with a beer made for weekend BBQs.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Widmer Brothers The Original Drifter Pale Ale

Widmer Brothers

Any beer aficionado will gladly say “cheers” to this copper-colored Oregon favorite, defined by its strong, hoppy bite.

To buy: $9 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Hoegaarden Original White Ale

Hoegaarden

Brewed since 1445, the iconic “witbier” (meaning wheat is a large portion of its makeup) is truly a summertime staple. But lively notes of coriander and orange peel make it a great any-time beer.

To buy: $9 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

3 of 5

Sierra Nevada Summerfest

Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada’s pilsner-style lager has a lovely floral aroma and a bold malty finish—another round, please!

To buy: $9 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Anchor Steam Summer Beer

Anchor Steam

Thanks to its supremely smooth and mellow taste, this wheat beer is a reliable crowd-pleaser.

To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

5 of 5

Goose Island Matilda Belgian-Style Ale

Goose Island

An effervescent and earthy pick, spiked with notes of caramel and warm spices, is great for a sophisticated palate.

To buy: $10 for four 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Funston