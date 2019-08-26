Starbucks Just Announced Its First New Pumpkin Coffee Drink Since The PSL—and We've Never Been So Excited

Image zoom starbucks.com

Did you hear? Starbucks has officially declared tomorrow, August 27, the first day of Fall.

In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) making its much-anticipated return, Starbucks is introducing a brand new pumpkin beverage to stores to celebrate the occasion. Spoiler alert: it’s cold brew. Here’s what you need to know.

First, the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the first new pumpkin beverage from Starbucks in 16 years. The festive drink is made with Starbucks cold brew, vanilla, and topped off with a generous dollop of pumpkin cream cold foam and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice topping.

Cold brew + pumpkin spice = the perfect drink to honor the transition between summer and fall. And finally, this is a pumpkin drink that can hang—it isn’t neon orange or saccharine sweet and covered in syrup.

The only drawback of the new drink is that it can’t be made with dairy-free milk options, like oat milk or almond milk, due to the way that Starbucks makes its signature cold foam. Standard PSLs, however, can be made with alt-milks galore.

You’ll be able to buy the new Pumpkin Cold Brew at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting tomorrow, August 27. That’s not the only crave-worthy concoction that’s going to tempt you, though. The traditional PSL and Salted Caramel Mocha are also returning tomorrow, in addition to a handful of fall favorite foods: the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scones, Cat Cake Pops, and Pumpkin Spice Madeleines.

If you’re hooked on any of their craft coffee drinks, you’re in luck. On Thursday, August 29, you can head to Starbucks stores for a buy-one-get-one deal on handcrafted beverages (grande or larger) after 3 p.m. It’s the perfect chance to sip on your first PSL of the season—and to sample the new iced version before it gets cold outside!

