Starbucks is Releasing a Christmas Tree Frappuccino—But You’ll Have to Act Fast

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a new seasonal Starbucks drink, and this year they’ve opted for a very festive frappuccino. Beginning Thursday, December 7, Starbucks-goers can order a Christmas Tree Frappuccino, featuring all the components of your real Christmas tree—only edible.

The base of the beverage is a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, which is topped with a matcha whipped cream to resemble a tree, a caramel drizzle to look like a glittery garland, candied cranberries to stand in as ornaments, and a fresh strawberry to create a festive tree topper. A tall (12 oz.) frappuccino costs $4.75 to $4.95 and clocks in at 320 calories, 35 grams of sugar, and 15 mg of caffeine. If you're looking for a lighter alternative, ask for nonfat milk and no whipped cream, which contains 120 calories and 26 grams of sugar. (Of course, you'll be losing out on a lot of the decor.)

Image zoom Starbucks

If you want to get in on the fun, you’ll have to act fast. The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is only available from Thursday, December 7 to Monday, December 11.

This isn’t the first of Starbucks' new holiday drinks for 2017. In November, the company added a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and a Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte to the menu. If those weren’t sweet enough, they also debuted a Candy Cane Whoopie Pie.

RELATED: Starbucks Just Released Its New 2017 Holiday Cup

Prefer a cup of black coffee? You can still get into the holiday spirit at Starbucks with one of two iconic red cups. The first, for the first time ever, is a coloring book of sorts, and the second is a solid red cup with a simple heart design, the goal of which is to “encourage customers to recognize those who fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season by writing that person’s name in the heart of the cup,” according to a press release.