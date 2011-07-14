The Best Fruit Sodas

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
San Pellegrino
These are not your childhood fruit sodas. Real Simple staffers tested 115 sophisticated sippers and these six really sparkled.
Best Orange

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino Aranciata
Bright and juicy, this lively Italian pick-me-up is just this side of sweet. Especially tasty with spicy and grilled food.

To buy: $5 for six 6.75-ounce bottles, at supermarkets.

Best Cranberry

R. W. Knudsen

R. W. Knudsen Family Cranberry Spritzer
Soft, smooth bubbles offset the brisk bite of fresh cranberry juice.

To buy: $4 for four 10.5-ounce cans, at supermarkets.

Best Lemon

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Lemon Italian Soda
The formula for the ultimate summer afternoon: you + a deck chair + this fizzy citrus thirst quencher.

To buy: $2.70 for one 25.4-ounce bottle, Whole Foods Market.

Best Grapefruit

Fizzy Lizzy

Fizzy Lizzy Grapefruit
Flecked with bits of tangy pulp, this zippy elixir has a pleasing bitter edge. Serve it over ice with gin and fresh mint.

To buy: $7 for four 12-ounce bottles, at supermarkets.

Best Black Cherry

Blue Sky Natural Soda

Blue Sky Natural Black Cherry Soda
No cough-syrup flavor here. Tart and refreshing, it’s heaven in an ice cream float.

To buy: $3.50 for six 12-ounce cans, at natural-food stores.

Best Pomegranate

Izze

Izze Sparkling Pomegranate
Lush, floral, and inviting, this pop makes a delicious nonalcoholic option come cocktail hour.

To buy: $5 for four 12-ounce bottles, at supermarkets.

