The Best Fruit Sodas
Best Orange
San Pellegrino Aranciata
Bright and juicy, this lively Italian pick-me-up is just this side of sweet. Especially tasty with spicy and grilled food.
To buy: $5 for six 6.75-ounce bottles, at supermarkets.
Best Cranberry
R. W. Knudsen Family Cranberry Spritzer
Soft, smooth bubbles offset the brisk bite of fresh cranberry juice.
To buy: $4 for four 10.5-ounce cans, at supermarkets.
Best Lemon
Whole Foods Market Lemon Italian Soda
The formula for the ultimate summer afternoon: you + a deck chair + this fizzy citrus thirst quencher.
To buy: $2.70 for one 25.4-ounce bottle, Whole Foods Market.
Best Grapefruit
Fizzy Lizzy Grapefruit
Flecked with bits of tangy pulp, this zippy elixir has a pleasing bitter edge. Serve it over ice with gin and fresh mint.
To buy: $7 for four 12-ounce bottles, at supermarkets.
Best Black Cherry
Blue Sky Natural Black Cherry Soda
No cough-syrup flavor here. Tart and refreshing, it’s heaven in an ice cream float.
To buy: $3.50 for six 12-ounce cans, at natural-food stores.
Best Pomegranate
Izze Sparkling Pomegranate
Lush, floral, and inviting, this pop makes a delicious nonalcoholic option come cocktail hour.
To buy: $5 for four 12-ounce bottles, at supermarkets.
See all Daily Finds from this month