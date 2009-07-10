7 Refreshing Summer Beers

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Samuel Adams
Barbecues and bonfires at the beach are even better with these delicious brews.
Samuel Adams Summer Ale

Samuel Adams

A lemony warm-weather wheat ale, this crowd-pleasing brew has cardamom notes and a peppery kick. Drink it with steaks and sausages hot off the grill.

To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Recipes to try: Warm Spinach Salad With Grilled Sausage and Steak With Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Feta

Bohemia

Bohemia

This crisp, light-gold Mexican pilsner has a pleasing, slightly bitter finish that cuts through rich and spicy foods like Buffalo chicken wings and hot curries.

To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Recipes to try: Sweet and Tangy Wings With Butter Lettuce Salad and Southern Indian Chicken Curry

Shock Top Belgian White

Shock Top

A zesty pick from Michelob, this palate-cleanser is reminiscent of the classic British lemonade and beer drink known as a shandy. Serve it with a wedge of orange to bring out its bright citrus flavors.

To buy: $7 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Red Stripe

Red Stripe

Skip the glasses and beer steins. This medium-bodied Jamaican lager is best drunk right out of the bottle―preferably poolside. Serve it extra cold. A quick chill in the freezer only helps.

To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Flying Dog Woody Creek White

Flying Dog

Made with coriander and bitter orange peel, this Belgian-style Wit beer from the eccentric Maryland brewery known for its craft beers has a light, creamy texture and dry finish. Play up its floral notes by serving it with fish or a citrus salad.

To buy: $8.50 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Recipes to try: Grilled Mahimahi With Grapefruit, Avocado, and Watercress Salad and Summer Shrimp Salad

Newcastle Brown Ale

Newcastle

This iconic English ale has a mellow, nut-like flavor and fruity aftertaste. Pair it with roasted salmon and sticky ribs.

To buy: $8.50 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Recipes to try: Glazed Pork Ribs With Horseradish Apple Slaw and Roasted Salmon and Potatoes With Dill

Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

Make this easy-drinking amber lager your go-to pairing for Mexican food this summer. Its lovely malty, caramel taste stands up to the red meat in fajitas and chile rellenos.

To buy: $8.50 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.

Recipes to try: Flash Fajitas and Polenta-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

