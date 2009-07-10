7 Refreshing Summer Beers
Samuel Adams Summer Ale
A lemony warm-weather wheat ale, this crowd-pleasing brew has cardamom notes and a peppery kick. Drink it with steaks and sausages hot off the grill.
To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Recipes to try: Warm Spinach Salad With Grilled Sausage and Steak With Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Feta
Bohemia
This crisp, light-gold Mexican pilsner has a pleasing, slightly bitter finish that cuts through rich and spicy foods like Buffalo chicken wings and hot curries.
To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Recipes to try: Sweet and Tangy Wings With Butter Lettuce Salad and Southern Indian Chicken Curry
Shock Top Belgian White
A zesty pick from Michelob, this palate-cleanser is reminiscent of the classic British lemonade and beer drink known as a shandy. Serve it with a wedge of orange to bring out its bright citrus flavors.
To buy: $7 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Red Stripe
Skip the glasses and beer steins. This medium-bodied Jamaican lager is best drunk right out of the bottle―preferably poolside. Serve it extra cold. A quick chill in the freezer only helps.
To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Flying Dog Woody Creek White
Made with coriander and bitter orange peel, this Belgian-style Wit beer from the eccentric Maryland brewery known for its craft beers has a light, creamy texture and dry finish. Play up its floral notes by serving it with fish or a citrus salad.
To buy: $8.50 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Recipes to try: Grilled Mahimahi With Grapefruit, Avocado, and Watercress Salad and Summer Shrimp Salad
Newcastle Brown Ale
This iconic English ale has a mellow, nut-like flavor and fruity aftertaste. Pair it with roasted salmon and sticky ribs.
To buy: $8.50 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Recipes to try: Glazed Pork Ribs With Horseradish Apple Slaw and Roasted Salmon and Potatoes With Dill
Negra Modelo
Make this easy-drinking amber lager your go-to pairing for Mexican food this summer. Its lovely malty, caramel taste stands up to the red meat in fajitas and chile rellenos.
To buy: $8.50 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.
Recipes to try: Flash Fajitas and Polenta-Stuffed Poblano Peppers
See all Daily Finds