7 Refreshing Summer Beers

Made with coriander and bitter orange peel, this Belgian-style Wit beer from the eccentric Maryland brewery known for its craft beers has a light, creamy texture and dry finish. Play up its floral notes by serving it with fish or a citrus salad.



To buy: $8.50 for six 12-ounce bottles, at grocery stores.



Recipes to try: Grilled Mahimahi With Grapefruit, Avocado, and Watercress Salad and Summer Shrimp Salad