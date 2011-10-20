The red wines from this grape are powerful and decadent—and not to be confused with the sweet, blush-colored white Zinfandel (made with the same grape but with very different results).



Tastes like: Juicy black cherry, raisin, and blackberry, with spicy hints of cracked black pepper, cloves, and cedar.



Worth noting: The grape’s high sugar content can translate into elevated levels of alcohol, which may overwhelm lighter dishes, so seek out bottles with 15 percent or less alcohol by volume (ABV).

RS Picks