Now Is a Great Time to Start Sipping Peppermint Tea—Here's Why

Made from the dried leaves of the peppermint plant, peppermint tea is an herbal infusion with a fresh, soothing flavor. And unless it’s mixed with green, black, or white tea (check the label), peppermint tea is a caffeine-free, tea-free, zero-calorie beverage that packs in so many health benefits, it’s kind of wild that it comes in such a small package.

Peppermint tea can be enjoyed iced or hot, and a cup or two daily is the optimal amount to sip in all the health benefits, according to Lauren Cadillac, RD, CPT, and Bianca Kamhi, Certified Holistic Health Coach. Whether you’re in it purely for the fresh taste or eager to boost your digestion, ease your tension and more, here are a few added benefits to drinking peppermint tea.

Calming effects

“Some animal studies have shown that peppermint has a relaxing effect, especially on the gastrointestinal tract, demonstrating its ability to ease an upset stomach,” says Cadillac. “Peppermint has also been shown to help ease digestive symptoms of IBS such as gain, stomach pain, diarrhea, and constipation. Menthol, the active component in peppermint has been shown to help reduce headaches. Peppermint has also been shown to be a strong antioxidant and have antimicrobial and antiviral activity.” Ordering a cup of peppermint tea after a big meal? Great idea. Cadillac says you can expect digestive symptoms to improve 30 to 60 minutes after drinking peppermint tea, noting that people with heartburn or GERD may experience worsening of symptoms.

RELATED: Does Chamomile Tea Really Help You Sleep?

Pain relief

Peppermint tea’s active ingredient, menthol, can help to relieve migraines and headaches. “The type of headaches that peppermint tea usually helps with are those that are caused by poor eating habits or daily stress,” Kamhi explains. “In these cases, these headaches typically restrict the amount of blood vessels that go to the brain, and peppermint tea has the ability to open them up, which therefore can relieve the tension causing the headache.”

RELATED: 7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Eat Every Day for Long-Term Health and Happiness

Boost immunity

“Peppermint tea is an immune booster, due to its high levels of antiviral antibiotic properties,” Kamhi says. Therefore, sipping peppermint tea may help relieve symptoms of the common cold, thanks in part to menthol’s ability to thin out mucus and calm the increase of mucus in sinuses and the throat. “This can help you breathe better,” Kamhi says. “It can also help to get rid of bad bacterias in the upper respiratory tract, which is why it's a great immune booster.”

Freshen breath

Not a gum chewer? Keep a bag of peppermint tea on hand for bad breath emergencies. “Peppermint holds a number of antibacterial properties which can kill germs in your mouth,” Kamhi says. “This, along with its pleasant and fresh smell, may help freshen your breath.”

Swapping out water for peppermint tea? Consider sticking to just one, two, or three cups of peppermint tea per day, Cadillac suggests. “There is no caffeine so it can be consumed safely,” she says. “Individuals should just be aware of how tea makes them feel 60 minutes after consumption.”

RELATED: Yerba Mate Tea Is an Anti-Inflammatory Superhero