Partida Passion Fruit Cocktail

Grapefruit and passion fruit give this cocktail a citrusy-tart flavor.

By Lisa Milbrand

The sweet-tart flavors of grapefruit, lime, and passion fruit balance the smoky side of this tequila cocktail, from Partida Tequila.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Shake cocktail ingredients and strain into a rocks glass over ice.

  • Garnish with a lime peel and ruby red grapefruit wheels.

