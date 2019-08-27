Meghan Markle's Favorite Cocktail Is an English Classic, Here's How to Make It

Image zoom Getty Images

Whether we're admiring Meghan Markle's shoe collection or adding her latest accessory to our online carts, it's clear we can't get enough of the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle's private life is pretty hush-hush now that the new mom is officially out of the Suits spotlight, but every so often, a new detail from the duchess' personal life emerges that makes us fangirl over her even more than we thought possible.

The latest detail that all of us mere mortals can definitely relate to: Markle's taste in summertime cocktails. In a recently unearthed post from her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, the then-actress wrote about her love of sun-kissed afternoons and warm-weather drinks—specifically, a proper Pimm's Cup.

"While I generally opt to whet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup," Markle wrote on her lifestyle website. "Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm's Cup."

Meghan's affinity for the wildly popular British beverage comes as no surprise, given that she just gave birth to the seventh heir to the throne.

"Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers' market ingredients, this drink will whet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and a nod to the fresh picked flavors of the season. Cheers!"

Want to make the the duchess' famed "Tig Cup" for yourself at home? Quench your thirst for a royal-approved cocktail with Meghan Markle's instructions for how to craft her take on a Pimm's Cup below:

Signature Tig Cup Ingredients:

Fresh mint

Fresh ribbons of cucumber

Grapefruit rind

Shavings of radish

Thin stalks of celery

Ice

Lime

Your favorite gin

Soda water

Tonic water

Maraschino cherry liqueur

Directions:

1. Stack a sprinkling of cucumber/mint/celery/radish/lime into the glass. Fill glass with ice.

2. In a shaker, add a couple ounces of gin and a splash of maraschino cherry liqueur.

(Markle says not to be afraid of using maraschino cherry liqueur: "Don't be scared on the name of the latter—I personally loathe syrupy sweet drinks but this has just enough of a subtle sweetness that it really acts as more of a back note in the drink. Plus the maraschino cherry of it all reminds me of drinking Shirley temples as a little girl. My, have we grown up.")

3. Shake the alcohols hard with ice.

4. Back to your glass—pour a two count of tonic and a three count of soda water.

(Markle notes, "I don't gravitate to the taste of tonic so I always go heavier on the soda, but feel free to reverse the measurements of these two, or play around with it to taste.")

5. Strain the gin and liqueur mixture into the two glasses, splitting equally. Finish each drink with a twist of the grapefruit over the top.

("This is also a great and easy drink to make as a pitcher for friends," Markle adds.)