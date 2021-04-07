Shoppers Say This Affordable Koozie Keeps Seltzers Just as Cool as BruMate or Yeti

This might be a bold statement, but hard seltzer is one of the world's greatest recent inventions. With its fruity flavors, refreshing bubbles, and crack-open-the-can-and-go ease, it's the perfect summertime drink. There's one major downfall, though: Warm seltzer is nearly the exact opposite of perfect. Let your fizzy drink sit out too long, and you're met with lukewarm, stale carbonation that's practically undrinkable.
Specialized can koozies have hit the market to solve this particular problem. Their hard, insulated shell keeps drinks cool, and they come in a skinnier-than-average size to properly fit hard seltzer's trademark thin can. But even this solution comes with its own issues. Brands like BruMate and Yeti charge premium prices for their slim koozies, sometimes as much as $30 for a single product. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered a koozie works just as well as the rest.
Just like more expensive hard seltzer koozies, the Maars Skinny Can Cooler is double-walled. This helps it keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours without sweating, even under the scorching summer sun. Its slim size fits all the major hard seltzer brands, including White Claw, Truly, and Bon Viv, plus skinny beers, too.
Maars arguably beats its competition in its sheer selection of colors and patterns. The Skinny Can Cooler comes in 21 choices, from a dreamy tropical leaf pattern to a glittery rose gold to a pretty pastel geode print. If you prefer a more subtle design, there are solid matte black and sleek silver options, too. And since you can buy your koozie in packs of one, two, or four, you don't necessarily have to choose.
The best thing about the Maars Skinny Can Cooler is its price. Starting at just $13 a pop, they cost half of what other similar koozies sell for. And reviewers say that despite their affordability, Maars koozies work just as well as their more expensive counterparts.
"I splurged on a BruMate this summer and my boyfriend realized he wanted one too but they were always out of stock," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "I decided to give this a try as he just wanted a black one and his birthday was coming up. For half the cost this does the exact same job! It went on many boat rides and camping trips and my glittery BruMate got scratched up while his is intact. I will be getting more colors for us and it made a great gift!"
Enjoy fresh, cold seltzers all summer long for less with the Maars Skinny Can Cooler from Amazon.