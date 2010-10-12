6 Spirited Liquors Worth Tasting

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
hitimewine.com
Cocktails, anyone? Shake things up with one of these tasty (and unexpected) picks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Snap Organic Liqueur

hitimewine.com

Festive for fall, this brand-new (not-too-sweet) ginger snap booze combines warm spices like cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg with earthy molasses. Drink it on its own or add a splash to bourbon-based cocktails.

To buy: $33, at select liquor stores and hitimewine.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Square One Organic Cucumber Vodka

squareoneoragincspirits.com

Made with American rye, this favorite has a supremely refreshing and unusual cucumber flavor. It makes for a tasty vodka tonic or Bloody Mary.

To buy: $32, at supermarkets and liquor stores.

3 of 6

Tuthilltown Spirits Hudson River Rum

drinkupny.com

The artisanal New York distiller individually numbers every bottle of this small-batch, smoky rum, lush with caramel and vanilla notes. Showcase it in a Hot Buttered Rum for an after-dinner cocktail.

To buy: $40, at liquor stores and drinkupny.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Tanteo Blanco Jalapeño Tequila

vintagegrape.net

Craft stellar (and spicy!) margaritas with this top-notch pure agave tequila. Infused with fresh jalapeños, it leaves a subtle, zesty heat on the palate.

To buy: $45, at select liquor stores and vintagegrape.net.

5 of 6

Basil Hayden’s Bourbon

smallbatch.com

Even the staunchest non bourbon-drinkers will become converts. It owes its peppery, yet surprisingly mellow taste to a double-dose of rye.

To buy: $30, at supermarkets and liquor stores.

6 of 6

Absolut Berri Açai

absolut.com

What better way to get your servings of superfoods than in a cocktail? This juicy blend of açai, blueberry, and pomegranate is perfect with little more than club soda and a wedge of lime.

To buy: $20, at supermarkets and liquor stores.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Funston