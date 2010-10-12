6 Spirited Liquors Worth Tasting
Snap Organic Liqueur
Festive for fall, this brand-new (not-too-sweet) ginger snap booze combines warm spices like cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg with earthy molasses. Drink it on its own or add a splash to bourbon-based cocktails.
To buy: $33, at select liquor stores and hitimewine.com.
Square One Organic Cucumber Vodka
Made with American rye, this favorite has a supremely refreshing and unusual cucumber flavor. It makes for a tasty vodka tonic or Bloody Mary.
To buy: $32, at supermarkets and liquor stores.
Tuthilltown Spirits Hudson River Rum
The artisanal New York distiller individually numbers every bottle of this small-batch, smoky rum, lush with caramel and vanilla notes. Showcase it in a Hot Buttered Rum for an after-dinner cocktail.
To buy: $40, at liquor stores and drinkupny.com.
Tanteo Blanco Jalapeño Tequila
Craft stellar (and spicy!) margaritas with this top-notch pure agave tequila. Infused with fresh jalapeños, it leaves a subtle, zesty heat on the palate.
To buy: $45, at select liquor stores and vintagegrape.net.
Basil Hayden’s Bourbon
Even the staunchest non bourbon-drinkers will become converts. It owes its peppery, yet surprisingly mellow taste to a double-dose of rye.
To buy: $30, at supermarkets and liquor stores.
Absolut Berri Açai
What better way to get your servings of superfoods than in a cocktail? This juicy blend of açai, blueberry, and pomegranate is perfect with little more than club soda and a wedge of lime.
To buy: $20, at supermarkets and liquor stores.
