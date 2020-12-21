How to Keep an Opened Bottle of Wine Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to a Sommelier

If you’re serious about preserving wine, it might be worth your while to invest in a wine preserver. There are two common systems: the vacuum pump and an inert gas preservation system. A vacuum pump works by removing some excess gas from the bottle after it has been opened. "You can easily get a quality vacuum pump for $10 to $20 and, while not perfect, it can add a few days to the life of your wine," explains Hoel.

The inert gas preservation system allows you to serve wine without opening the bottle by injecting gas—typically nitrogen or argon—that is denser than air and puts a “cap” of wine-friendly gas atop your remaining wine. There are two types of such systems: Gas canisters with a thin hose and fancy Coravin preservation systems that insert a needle through your cork so you can enjoy a glass of wine at a time. According to Hoel, "Argon canisters are simple, effective, and inexpensive. For around $10 you can order a can of Argon gas on Amazon and spray a half-second blast of gas in your bottle to displace a layer of oxygen at the surface of your wine." Coravin preservation systems take this concept to a whole different level. They are on the pricey side (about $200 to $350), but they can keep your wine fresh for weeks or even months in some cases. If you’re serious about wine and find yourself wasting expensive bottles regularly, then it could be worth the investment.