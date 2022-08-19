Ready to Upgrade Those Homemade Cocktails? Learn How to Infuse Alcohol

Who says you need to go to a trendy, dimly lit bar to enjoy innovative, craft cocktails? You may have noticed that most of those fancy drinks involve some sort of infused liquor with complicated ingredients, but the truth is, they're quite simple to make right at home. Infusing your own spirits isn't as complicated and tedious as it may seem. In fact, you can use plenty of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and pantry staples that you already have in your house to infuse your liquor and take it to the next level.

How to Make Infused Liquors

You don't have to be a mixologist to create a great infusion. In fact, it's pretty simple. A good rule of thumb when infusing liquor at home is to add your sliced ingredients into the bottle and store it in a cool, dark place for a minimum for 24 hours.



However, it's also important to know how specific ingredients work with certain liquors. For instance, spirits like vodka and gin are way more versatile than whiskey and tequila. Keep these few tips in mind when making your own infused liquors at home.

Use a clean, airtight container, like a mason jar. If using fruit, vegetables, or fresh herbs, make sure to wash them thoroughly before steeping in liquor. Always keep your infused liquor in a dark, cool place. Sunlight could impact the final product. Shake your infusion daily to further bring out the flavors. Taste-test your spirit daily to gauge flavor profile. Use a fine-mesh strainer to discard ingredients before pouring the finished infused liquor into a clean bottle. The combos below are delicious, but if they're too complicated, feel free to start with any one ingredient. You'll be surprised at the impact a single fruit or veggie can make!

Now that you know the basics, read on for specific tips on how to infuse specific liquors, like vodka, tequila, and more.

How to Make Vodka Infusions

Vodka is one of the most popular liquors to infuse because it can take on pretty much any flavor—it's basically a blank canvas. Depending on the ingredients you choose, you can craft something with a subtle, delicate flavor, or something strong and sweet. If you're planning on using fruit in your infusion, a good rule of thumb is to let it steep for at least 24 hours. In fact, the longer the fruit soaks, the better it will taste. Here are some ideas for vodka infusions: