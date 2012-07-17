The Best Iced Tea Brands

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated July 12, 2013
John Lawton
Whether you like your brew crisp and thirst-quenching or sweet and silky, one of these winners—chosen from 74 contenders—will suit you to a tea.
Best Lightly Sweetened

Tazo Organic Iced Black Tea

Brisk, flavorful, and satisfying, this crowd-pleaser comes from—surprise!—the java aficionados at Starbucks (which also owns Tazo).

To buy: $1.70 for 13.8 ounces, at supermarkets and amazon.com.

Featured August 2012

Best “Sweet”

Sweet Leaf Organic Sweet Tea

This iconic southern take on tea is strong and sugary but never cloying. Happily, you don’t need to be below the Mason-Dixon Line to enjoy it: Just head to the grocery store.

To buy: $1.60 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets and vitacost.com.

Best Unsweetened

Tejava Unsweetened Black Tea

Unsweetened teas can be harsh and tannic. But not this soft, smoky favorite made with hand-picked leaves from Indonesia.

To buy: $3.70 for four 12-ounce bottles, at supermarkets and Trader Joe’s.

Best Lemon

Pure Leaf Iced Tea With Lemon

Like your tea with a little pucker? Give this icy refresher a try. Fresh and tangy, it stops just this side of tart, thanks to a welcome dash of sugar.

To buy: $1.70 for 18.5 ounces, at supermarkets and amazon.com.

Best Peach

Snapple Peach Tea

Lush, juicy fruit flavor elevates this black- and green-tea blend far above the syrupy, candy-like competition. Make it your new convenience-store go-to.

To buy: $1.30 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets and amazon.com.

Best Green

Honest Tea Classic Green Tea

Sure, it’s healthy—courtesy of all those antioxidants. But it’s also delicious: Think vibrant notes of green apple and mango.

To buy: $1.50 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets and natural-food stores.

