The Best Iced Tea Brands
Best Lightly Sweetened
Tazo Organic Iced Black Tea
Brisk, flavorful, and satisfying, this crowd-pleaser comes from—surprise!—the java aficionados at Starbucks (which also owns Tazo).
To buy: $1.70 for 13.8 ounces, at supermarkets and amazon.com.
Featured August 2012
Best “Sweet”
Sweet Leaf Organic Sweet Tea
This iconic southern take on tea is strong and sugary but never cloying. Happily, you don’t need to be below the Mason-Dixon Line to enjoy it: Just head to the grocery store.
To buy: $1.60 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets and vitacost.com.
Best Unsweetened
Tejava Unsweetened Black Tea
Unsweetened teas can be harsh and tannic. But not this soft, smoky favorite made with hand-picked leaves from Indonesia.
To buy: $3.70 for four 12-ounce bottles, at supermarkets and Trader Joe’s.
Best Lemon
Pure Leaf Iced Tea With Lemon
Like your tea with a little pucker? Give this icy refresher a try. Fresh and tangy, it stops just this side of tart, thanks to a welcome dash of sugar.
To buy: $1.70 for 18.5 ounces, at supermarkets and amazon.com.
Best Peach
Snapple Peach Tea
Lush, juicy fruit flavor elevates this black- and green-tea blend far above the syrupy, candy-like competition. Make it your new convenience-store go-to.
To buy: $1.30 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets and amazon.com.
Best Green
Honest Tea Classic Green Tea
Sure, it’s healthy—courtesy of all those antioxidants. But it’s also delicious: Think vibrant notes of green apple and mango.
To buy: $1.50 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets and natural-food stores.
