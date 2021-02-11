7 Sommelier Secrets for Buying Affordable Wines That Taste Top-Notch

As with most things, a wine’s 'brand' will play a role in how expensive it is. “Where a wine is produced and what type of grape it’s made with will contribute to the price of the wine,” Hoel says. “For instance, even if you’re not an oenophile, you’re probably familiar with California pinot noir. That recognition means those wines can command a higher price.”

For less expensive wines, Hoel recommends avoiding popular regions. “While I love the complex wines that come from Burgundy, France, some of my favorite wine regions are in lesser-known countries like Chile, Argentina, and South Africa.” Instead of California, he suggests trying a pinot noir from Oregon, or a pinot gris from New Zealand. These regions produce delicious wines but don’t have the same prestige as Tuscany or Bordeaux, meaning you can find excellent wines at a much better price.

If you’re not ready to give up your favorite wine country, try one of their lesser-known grape varieties. “Many of our favorite grapes have sisters or cousins that haven’t achieved the same notoriety,” explains Hoel. “A great example is the carménère, a half-sister of sorts of merlot. Often mistaken for each other, carménère offers a similarly robust profile but is usually much more affordable.”