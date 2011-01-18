7 Delicious Hot Cocoa Mixes

By Kelly Holechek
Updated August 29, 2014
shop.maxbrenner.com
Warm up to winter with one of these drinks in everyone’s favorite flavor.
Max Brenner Chocolat Milk Chocolate Powder

shop.maxbrenner.com

Snuggle up by the fire with this smooth and silky blend that’s sweet, but never cloying. Another mug, please!

To buy: $11 for 7 ounces, shop.maxbrenner.com.

Lake Champlain Mocha Hot Chocolate

lakechamplainchocolates.com

Move over coffee, this java-infused mix will get your engines going. It makes a great afternoon pick-me-up. Also wonderful: the company’s Aztec Hot Chocolate blend.

To buy: $9 for 16 ounces, lakechamplainchocolates.com.

Serendipity 3 Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

amazon.com

It may not be hot, but this over-the-top icy drink—think icy frappé—has kept fans trekking to the famed New York restaurant Serendipity 3 for decades. Save yourself a plane ticket and whip up a super-sized cup at home. Perfect for the seen-it-all chocoholic.

To buy: $16 for 18 ounces, amazon.com.

Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix by Starbucks Coffee

starbucksstore.com

This tasty marriage of cool, snappy peppermint and deep, dark chocolate will keep you in the holiday spirit all winter long.

To buy: $6 for eight 1-ounce packets, starbucksstore.com.

MarieBelle Aztec Hot Chocolate

mariebelle.com

Spicy ancho chilies and hints of warm baking spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger liven up this unexpected treat. The pretty tin makes it an excellent hostess gift.

To buy: $10 for 6 ounces, mariebelle.com.

Dagoba Authentic Organic Drinking Chocolate

worldpantry.com

A lush, full-bodied winner. Stir the chocolate chunk–studded powder into hot milk and prepare for the best kind of instant gratification. Spoon licking is encouraged.

To buy: $12 for 12 ounces, worldpantry.com.

Askinosie Single Origin Dark Sipping Chocolate

shopterrain.com

Spoil a friend with this über-rich, velvety drink made with 70 percent organically farmed Ecuadorian chocolate. It’s heaven with a dollop of freshly whipped cream.

To buy: $16 for 6 ounces, shopterrain.com.

