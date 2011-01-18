7 Delicious Hot Cocoa Mixes
Max Brenner Chocolat Milk Chocolate Powder
Snuggle up by the fire with this smooth and silky blend that’s sweet, but never cloying. Another mug, please!
To buy: $11 for 7 ounces, shop.maxbrenner.com.
Lake Champlain Mocha Hot Chocolate
Move over coffee, this java-infused mix will get your engines going. It makes a great afternoon pick-me-up. Also wonderful: the company’s Aztec Hot Chocolate blend.
To buy: $9 for 16 ounces, lakechamplainchocolates.com.
Serendipity 3 Frrrozen Hot Chocolate
It may not be hot, but this over-the-top icy drink—think icy frappé—has kept fans trekking to the famed New York restaurant Serendipity 3 for decades. Save yourself a plane ticket and whip up a super-sized cup at home. Perfect for the seen-it-all chocoholic.
To buy: $16 for 18 ounces, amazon.com.
Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix by Starbucks Coffee
This tasty marriage of cool, snappy peppermint and deep, dark chocolate will keep you in the holiday spirit all winter long.
To buy: $6 for eight 1-ounce packets, starbucksstore.com.
MarieBelle Aztec Hot Chocolate
Spicy ancho chilies and hints of warm baking spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger liven up this unexpected treat. The pretty tin makes it an excellent hostess gift.
To buy: $10 for 6 ounces, mariebelle.com.
Dagoba Authentic Organic Drinking Chocolate
A lush, full-bodied winner. Stir the chocolate chunk–studded powder into hot milk and prepare for the best kind of instant gratification. Spoon licking is encouraged.
To buy: $12 for 12 ounces, worldpantry.com.
Askinosie Single Origin Dark Sipping Chocolate
Spoil a friend with this über-rich, velvety drink made with 70 percent organically farmed Ecuadorian chocolate. It’s heaven with a dollop of freshly whipped cream.
To buy: $16 for 6 ounces, shopterrain.com.
