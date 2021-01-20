The 3 Healthiest Types of Wine, According to Registered Dietitians

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're anxiously awaiting the end of Dry January so you can return to your cozy glass of post-work Pinot or because you can't wait for those participating to put an end to their #humblebrag blasts on social media, you're not alone.

According to Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, wine sales were up 217 percent between April 1 and September 30, 2020, compared to the same period last year. Given the times, this comes as little surprise—market research provided by Nielsen reports that the U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages increased 55 percent during the first week of the pandemic in late March 2020, with online sales rising a whopping 243 percent. Spirits like gin, tequila, and bottled cocktails jumped 75 percent in sales, wine was up 66 percent, and beer rose 42 percent compared to the same period last year.

And why not? When consumed in moderation, wine is an exceedingly delightful way to round out a stressful day (a cheese plate won't hurt, either). For everything you need to know about the health benefits—hello, antioxidants—and drawbacks of drinking wine, find our guide here. And remember: When it comes to alcohol, monitoring the amount you consume is the most important thing you can do for your health. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women should try to consume no more than one glass of wine per day.

"There are 'better for you' wines out there, but it's smart to keep some basics in mind," explains Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert and author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen. "The actual serving size for a glass of wine is 5 ounces (at 12% alcohol-by-volume, or ABV). So even if you're drinking the driest red out there, the booze is going to add up, even if the sugar isn't."

So if you're hoping to make smarter decisions surrounding your alcohol consumption, kudos! Thankfully, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to go cold turkey. "Not all wines are created equal and will vary in terms of calories, sugar, and alcohol content," explains Mia Syn, MS, RDN.

Here, Largeman-Roth and Syn weigh in on the best and worst options in the wine aisle.