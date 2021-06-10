I'm a Food Writer, and This Is the Gift I'm Giving My Dad for Father's Day

Ever since I was a little girl, my dad taught me that food is more than just a source of energy. Our Sunday morning omelets were a ritual to start each week as a family. The crawfish boils we hosted in the spring were a chance to gather and connect with our neighbors. Spending hours smoking the Thanksgiving turkey was a lesson in patience and the importance of planning. And when he would ask my friends to share their favorite meals, he tapped into emotions and memories that could fuel conversations for hours.