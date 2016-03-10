How to Pair Peeps (and Your Other Favorite Easter Candy) With Wine
A carefully curated guide.
Advertisement
Hannah Alice
Wine pairing is all about classic rules that work again and again. When it comes to dessert, the main school of thought is that your wine should be just as sweet if not sweeter, otherwise the wine will taste flat. But those guidelines weren’t exactly designed for Easter candy, which has a higher concentration of sugar than most baked desserts. That’s why we have a new set for you, that’ll have you jumping—er, hopping?—for joy.
Can't get enough Peeps? Check out our creative craft ideas here.