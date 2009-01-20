2006 Yalumba Bush Vine Grenache, $17

A full-bodied Australian red, this opulent wine is dense with strawberry and raisin flavors.





2005 Chateau des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent, $30

Not too tart, this soft Beaujolais is ideal for the delicate white meat and fruit sauces of holiday spreads.





2006 Beringer Napa Valley Pinot Noir, $20

This luscious California classic is packed with aromas of black cherries, wild mushrooms, brown sugar, and cloves.



