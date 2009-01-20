Drink Pairings for a Winter Meal

By Marnie Old and Sam Calagione
Updated August 29, 2014
White Wine

2007 Anselmi San Vincenzo, $14

This rich Italian white has pleasing notes of pears and nuts.

2007 MacMurray Ranch Pinot Gris, $18

A plump, honeyed California wine with a hint of peachy sweetness. Perfectly suited to turkey with cranberry sauce.

2006 Conundrum, $24

This blend, made with Chardonnay, Viognier, and Muscat, has a silky texture and scents of fig and spice.

Red Wine

2006 Yalumba Bush Vine Grenache, $17

A full-bodied Australian red, this opulent wine is dense with strawberry and raisin flavors.

2005 Chateau des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent, $30

Not too tart, this soft Beaujolais is ideal for the delicate white meat and fruit sauces of holiday spreads.

2006 Beringer Napa Valley Pinot Noir, $20

This luscious California classic is packed with aromas of black cherries, wild mushrooms, brown sugar, and cloves.

Beer and Cider

Victory Prima Pils, $10 for six 12-ounce bottles

Aromatic hops and ample carbonation help this yeasty Pilsner cut through rich and fatty holiday dishes.

Sierra Nevada Celebration, $9 for six 12-ounce bottles

A quintessential ale, this not-too-bitter seasonal beer has a lot of spicy, floral flavors and a dry and fruity finish.

Ace Hard Perry Cider, $10 for six 12-ounce bottles

This brisk, refreshing hard cider is made from apples and accented with pear, resulting in a subtle sweet-tart flavor.

