Drink Pairings for a Winter Meal
White Wine
2007 Anselmi San Vincenzo, $14
This rich Italian white has pleasing notes of pears and nuts.
2007 MacMurray Ranch Pinot Gris, $18
A plump, honeyed California wine with a hint of peachy sweetness. Perfectly suited to turkey with cranberry sauce.
2006 Conundrum, $24
This blend, made with Chardonnay, Viognier, and Muscat, has a silky texture and scents of fig and spice.
Red Wine
2006 Yalumba Bush Vine Grenache, $17
A full-bodied Australian red, this opulent wine is dense with strawberry and raisin flavors.
2005 Chateau des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent, $30
Not too tart, this soft Beaujolais is ideal for the delicate white meat and fruit sauces of holiday spreads.
2006 Beringer Napa Valley Pinot Noir, $20
This luscious California classic is packed with aromas of black cherries, wild mushrooms, brown sugar, and cloves.
Beer and Cider
Victory Prima Pils, $10 for six 12-ounce bottles
Aromatic hops and ample carbonation help this yeasty Pilsner cut through rich and fatty holiday dishes.
Sierra Nevada Celebration, $9 for six 12-ounce bottles
A quintessential ale, this not-too-bitter seasonal beer has a lot of spicy, floral flavors and a dry and fruity finish.
Ace Hard Perry Cider, $10 for six 12-ounce bottles
This brisk, refreshing hard cider is made from apples and accented with pear, resulting in a subtle sweet-tart flavor.