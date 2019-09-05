Downton Abbey–Themed Wine Has Arrived, and Lady Mary Would Definitely Approve

Image zoom IMDB/tastingroom.com

In case you’re not already overwhelmed with excitement for the upcoming Downton Abbey feature film, which is set to hit theaters on September 20, we have some absolutely smashing news for you—and it involves wine.

New York- and California-based wine curator and retailer Lot18 has dropped a Downton Abbey wine collection in honor of the beloved series and upcoming movie, available online from Tasting Room and at select Cost Plus World Markets around the U.S.

All three bottles feature imagery of Highclere Castle, the iconic English manor house where they shot the television show. The limited collection includes three Grantham-worthy wine varietals: a 2018 Downton Abbey Bordeaux Rouge, a 2018 Downton Abbey Bordeaux Blanc, and Downton Abbey sparkling rosé from Val de Loire, France. If these stately bottles don’t sound worthy enough for Mr. Carson to pair with a seven-course, tie-and-tails dinner at the estate, we don’t know what does.

You can get your fix of Grantham-worthy wines at exclusively at select Cost Plus World Markets or online at Lot18.com/DowntonAbbey.

