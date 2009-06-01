25 Cool Drinks for a Hot Day

By Real Simple Editors
Updated July 07, 2021
Whether you're looking for the perfect iced tea, a kicked-up lemonade, or a fabulous tropical cocktail, a sip or two from this collection of summer drinks will help cool you off when the weather gets hot.

Hibiscus Mocktini

Mix equal parts hibiscus tea and ginger ale for a sparkling summer drink.

Ginger Beer

Despite its name, ginger beer is a kid-friendly summer drink. This homemade version can be served on its own, or can help you kick your standard Moscow Mule or Dark and Stormy up a notch. 

Espresso Slushy

Instant espresso gives a low-cal cool drink some kick.

Raspberry Fizz

Top a ginger ale–cranberry juice combo with scoops of raspberry sorbet.

Iced Green Tea With Ginger and Mint

Spice up a refreshing green iced tea with the flavors of fresh ginger and mint.

Watermelon Mint Cooler

This summer drink is as juicy and refreshing as a slice of watermelon on a sweltering afternoon.

Cucumber and Lime Spritzer

Slightly tart and brisk, this is a mocktail for grown-ups. 

Sparkling Pineapple Ginger Ale

Pineapple sweetens the tang of ginger ale for a cool drink with tropical vibes.

Iced Tea With Plums and Thyme

Serve this fruit-and-herb blend as a nonalcoholic sipper or spike it with bourbon. 

Strawberry Thyme Lemonade

Give the traditional summer cooler a tweak with your favorite fresh fruit and herbs. 

Mixed Berry Shake

A frothy concoction of ice cream and berries is a sweet, satisfying treat, especially when the weather swelters.

Cranberry Spritzer

This cranberry-apple-strawberry mash-up gets extra kick from a sugary rim garnish. 

Classic Margarita

Triple Sec and lime give a margarita zest—and you can't beat this classic summer cocktail for helping you cool off.

Mango Colada

Thank rum for this mango concoction's tropical punch. 

Lemongrass Paloma

This fresh cocktail is the perfect blend of tequila, grapefruit juice and an easy-to-make lemongrass simple syrup.

Mai Tai

This classic tropical cocktail combines pineapple, lime, and maraschino cherry juice with rum and Curacao for a fun and festive drink. (Don't forget the pineapple and maraschino garnish!)

White Sangria

Club soda adds fizz to white wine and a veritable fruit medley for a light, summery take on the standard sangria.

Sparkling Passion Fruit Aperitifs

Bubbles dance on the tongue with this fruit-flavored sipper that requires just two ingredients—passion fruit nectar and sparkling wine. 

Cucumber Saketini

Cucumber meets sake in an invigorating, cool cocktail. 

Boozy Dole Whip

Transport yourself to a tropical beach (or your favorite Disney park) with this fun pineapple-and-coconut frozen concoction.

Berry-Vodka Spritzers

A vodka-and–club soda mix is chock-full of fresh fruit.

Frosé

Freeze your favorite rosé into ice cubes so you can blend together this easy cocktail recipe for your next happy hour. 

Gin, Grapefruit, and Thyme Cocktail

Freshen up gin with an extra punch of herbs from your garden. 

Moscow Mule Slushy

Turn this popular vodka-and-ginger-beer cocktail into a slushy to help you really keep your cool. 

Cherry Gin Rickey

Cherry and lime make the perfect sweet-tart combination for this summery cocktail. 

By Real Simple Editors