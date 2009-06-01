25 Cool Drinks for a Hot Day
Whether you're looking for the perfect iced tea, a kicked-up lemonade, or a fabulous tropical cocktail, a sip or two from this collection of summer drinks will help cool you off when the weather gets hot.
Hibiscus Mocktini
Mix equal parts hibiscus tea and ginger ale for a sparkling summer drink.
Ginger Beer
Despite its name, ginger beer is a kid-friendly summer drink. This homemade version can be served on its own, or can help you kick your standard Moscow Mule or Dark and Stormy up a notch.
Espresso Slushy
Instant espresso gives a low-cal cool drink some kick.
Raspberry Fizz
Top a ginger ale–cranberry juice combo with scoops of raspberry sorbet.
Iced Green Tea With Ginger and Mint
Spice up a refreshing green iced tea with the flavors of fresh ginger and mint.
Watermelon Mint Cooler
This summer drink is as juicy and refreshing as a slice of watermelon on a sweltering afternoon.
Cucumber and Lime Spritzer
Slightly tart and brisk, this is a mocktail for grown-ups.
Sparkling Pineapple Ginger Ale
Pineapple sweetens the tang of ginger ale for a cool drink with tropical vibes.
Iced Tea With Plums and Thyme
Serve this fruit-and-herb blend as a nonalcoholic sipper or spike it with bourbon.
Strawberry Thyme Lemonade
Give the traditional summer cooler a tweak with your favorite fresh fruit and herbs.
Mixed Berry Shake
A frothy concoction of ice cream and berries is a sweet, satisfying treat, especially when the weather swelters.
Cranberry Spritzer
This cranberry-apple-strawberry mash-up gets extra kick from a sugary rim garnish.
Classic Margarita
Triple Sec and lime give a margarita zest—and you can't beat this classic summer cocktail for helping you cool off.
Mango Colada
Thank rum for this mango concoction's tropical punch.
Lemongrass Paloma
This fresh cocktail is the perfect blend of tequila, grapefruit juice and an easy-to-make lemongrass simple syrup.
Mai Tai
This classic tropical cocktail combines pineapple, lime, and maraschino cherry juice with rum and Curacao for a fun and festive drink. (Don't forget the pineapple and maraschino garnish!)
White Sangria
Club soda adds fizz to white wine and a veritable fruit medley for a light, summery take on the standard sangria.
Sparkling Passion Fruit Aperitifs
Bubbles dance on the tongue with this fruit-flavored sipper that requires just two ingredients—passion fruit nectar and sparkling wine.
Cucumber Saketini
Cucumber meets sake in an invigorating, cool cocktail.
Boozy Dole Whip
Transport yourself to a tropical beach (or your favorite Disney park) with this fun pineapple-and-coconut frozen concoction.
Berry-Vodka Spritzers
A vodka-and–club soda mix is chock-full of fresh fruit.
Frosé
Freeze your favorite rosé into ice cubes so you can blend together this easy cocktail recipe for your next happy hour.
Gin, Grapefruit, and Thyme Cocktail
Freshen up gin with an extra punch of herbs from your garden.
Moscow Mule Slushy
Turn this popular vodka-and-ginger-beer cocktail into a slushy to help you really keep your cool.
Cherry Gin Rickey
Cherry and lime make the perfect sweet-tart combination for this summery cocktail.