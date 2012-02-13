8 Coffee-Themed Gifts
Grady’s Cold Brew
Tired of watery diluted iced coffee? Making a rich chilled cup is a snap with this concentrated New Orleans-style brew. One bottle makes eight refreshing, chicory-infused drinks—just add milk.
To buy: $24 for two 32-ounce bottles, gradyscoldbrew.com.
Featured February 2012
KeepCup
Finally, travel mugs that actually fit under a coffeehouse espresso machine. Lightweight and BPA-free, these cheerful containers come in four sizes and can be personalized with your choice of colorful cups, lids, and bands. Order up!
To buy: Starting at $10 for a 4-ounce cup, at Whole Foods Markets and keepcup.com.
Hario V60 Ceramic Dripper
If the buzz on the office coffee is less than stellar, make your own deskside with this handy one-cup cone. Made of ceramic, it maintains the heat of the water as your brew is filtered drip by tasty drip.
To buy: $17 for one (paper filter not included), amazon.com.
Emmi Coffee Swiss Yogurt
The silky texture and delicious tangy flavor of this low-fat blend puts it head and shoulders above the chalky competition.
To buy: $1.50 for a 6-ounce cup, at supermarkets.
Patron XO Coffee Liqueur
Smooth, dry tequila meets toasty, roasted coffee in this brilliant not-too-sweet version of the barroom mixer. It makes a killer cocktail and decadent addition to ice cream, milkshakes, and cake.
To buy: $30 for a 750 ml-bottle, at liquor stores.
Nespresso Aeroccino and Milk Frothera
Why wait in line at a café? With this professional-caliber frother you can create thick, pillowy mounds of milk for delectable cappuccinos, lattes, and hot chocolate in minutes without leaving the house.
To buy: $99, surlatable.com.
Hopjes Coffee Candy
Straight from your grandmother’s candy jar, these buttery Dutch suckers are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.
To buy: $11 a pound, nuts.com.
Kyocera Coffee Grinder
Coffee aficionados love pricy burr grinders because they protect the flavorful oils of the beans. This budget-friendly manual model has settings ranging from coarse to fine grind, a nonskid bottom, and a lid for storing unused beans in the glass base.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.