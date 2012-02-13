8 Coffee-Themed Gifts

By Sue Li
Updated September 14, 2016
Break out of your daily grind with these goodies and gadgets.
Grady’s Cold Brew

Tired of watery diluted iced coffee? Making a rich chilled cup is a snap with this concentrated New Orleans-style brew. One bottle makes eight refreshing, chicory-infused drinks—just add milk.

To buy: $24 for two 32-ounce bottles, gradyscoldbrew.com.

Featured February 2012

KeepCup

Finally, travel mugs that actually fit under a coffeehouse espresso machine. Lightweight and BPA-free, these cheerful containers come in four sizes and can be personalized with your choice of colorful cups, lids, and bands. Order up!

To buy: Starting at $10 for a 4-ounce cup, at Whole Foods Markets and keepcup.com.

3 of 8

Hario V60 Ceramic Dripper

If the buzz on the office coffee is less than stellar, make your own deskside with this handy one-cup cone. Made of ceramic, it maintains the heat of the water as your brew is filtered drip by tasty drip.

To buy: $17 for one (paper filter not included), amazon.com.

Emmi Coffee Swiss Yogurt

The silky texture and delicious tangy flavor of this low-fat blend puts it head and shoulders above the chalky competition.

To buy: $1.50 for a 6-ounce cup, at supermarkets.

Patron XO Coffee Liqueur

Smooth, dry tequila meets toasty, roasted coffee in this brilliant not-too-sweet version of the barroom mixer. It makes a killer cocktail and decadent addition to ice cream, milkshakes, and cake.

To buy: $30 for a 750 ml-bottle, at liquor stores.

Nespresso Aeroccino and Milk Frothera

Why wait in line at a café? With this professional-caliber frother you can create thick, pillowy mounds of milk for delectable cappuccinos, lattes, and hot chocolate in minutes without leaving the house.

To buy: $99, surlatable.com.

Hopjes Coffee Candy

Straight from your grandmother’s candy jar, these buttery Dutch suckers are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.

To buy: $11 a pound, nuts.com.

Kyocera Coffee Grinder

Coffee aficionados love pricy burr grinders because they protect the flavorful oils of the beans. This budget-friendly manual model has settings ranging from coarse to fine grind, a nonskid bottom, and a lid for storing unused beans in the glass base.

To buy: $50, amazon.com.

