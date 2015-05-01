6 Irresistible Cocktails for Cinco de Mayo
Get in the festive spirit with these delicious, drinks for Cinco De Mayo.
The key to celebrating this holiday is enjoying it with friends and family and what better way than with a delicious drink in hand. And if you're partial to the tropical, refreshing flavors of tequila and rum, you're in luck. Don't be tempted by overly sweet bottled or powdered mixers: the key to making drinks at home is to use fresh ingredients (think fruit juice, herbs, spices, and citrus) instead.
Here, we've rounded up six top-notch Cinco de Mayo cocktails—from a classic Frozen Watermelon Margarita and Spicy Paloma made with mezcal to a tea-based boozy Hibiscus Punch and more—that you can shake, stir, or blend at home to toast the occasion. Once you've nailed your drink, we recommend making a large portion of this delicious homemade guacamole and cheesy chicken nachos to pair with.
Frozen Watermelon Margarita
Puree 1 cup frozen watermelon, 1 ounce triple sec, 2 ounces blanco tequila, and ½ ounce lime juice in a blender until smooth. Pour into a margarita glass and garnish with a wedge of lime. Makes 1 drink.
Jalapeno, Cilantro and Lime Margarita
Muddle 3 sprigs of cilantro and 2 small slices of jalapeño in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice. Add 1½ ounces blanco tequila, ¾ ounce triple sec, ½ ounce lime juice, and 1 teaspoon simple syrup. Shake well and pour into a salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with lime and another sprig of cilantro. Makes 1 drink.
Smoky Paloma
Combine 1½ ounces blanco tequila, ½ ounce mezcal, ¾ ounce freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice, 1½ ounces grapefruit soda, and ¾ ounces lime juice in cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into an old fashioned glass filled with crushed ice. Makes 1 drink.
Spicy Sangrita
Combine 1 ounce freshly-squeezed orange juice, 1 ounce tomato juice, ¾ ounce lime juice, ½ ounce grenadine, and 3 dashes of hot sauce in a glass filled with ice. Stir until cold, then strain into a small glass. Sip alongside a shot of tequila. Makes 1 drink.
Hibiscus Punch
Combine 8 ounces chilled hibiscus tea (such as Tazo Passion), 1½ ounces dark rum, ¾ ounce simple syrup, ½ ounce lime juice, and 2 dashes cinnamon bitters in a tall glass filled with ice. Stir. Garnish with slice of lime. Makes 1 drink.
Pineapple Coconut Ginger Cooler
Pulse 2 ounces pineapple juice, 2 ounces cream of coconut, 1 ounce dark rum, 1 ounce ginger liqueur, ½ ounce lime juice, and ½ cup crushed ice in a blender until combined. Pour into a tall glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple. Makes 1 drink.