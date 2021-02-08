In Search of the Perfect Valentine's Day Drink? You'll Love This Chocolate Raspberry Cocktail
This cacao and raspberry-scented cocktail hits all the right notes.
Gallery
Credit: Getty Images
Recipe Summary
For those feeling frustrated by the fact that they can't celebrate Valentine's Day at their favorite cocktail bar, this festive drink is here to save the day. Named the Heart-Shaped Box, the recipe was developed by CJ Catalano, beverage manager at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., and was inspired by "chocolate, raspberry, Valentine's Day candies, and years of listening to Nirvana." Its soft pink hue and fruity, rich chocolatey flavor will make you feel like you're not missing a thing by making your V-day drinks from scratch—after all, what's cozier than celebrating a romantic holiday at home?