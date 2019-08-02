PSA: These 4 Types of Red Wine Are Actually Best Served Chilled, Says a Sommelier

Most pinot noirs don't have the strong tannins that make some other styles of red wines less-than-ideal for chilling. This is because tannins in wine get exaggerated when the wine is cold and dominate the taste of the wine.

"Every time I tout a pinot noir to a BYO restaurant, I'll ask the servers to chill the bottle down a bit, because I think the wild, brambly fruit characters of these wines actually show better with a light chill on them," Dingler says.

Try this wine chilled for about 60-75 minutes in the fridge before serving (if it starts at room temperature).