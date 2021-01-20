6 Chambord Cocktails for When You're Craving Something Fruity and Refreshing
Mix up your at-home cocktails with a little classic raspberry liqueur.
When you think fruity cocktails, you probably envision pineapple, citrus, or passion fruit cocktails that give you that tropical beach vacation vibe. But if berries are more your thing, mix up some Chambord cocktails, featuring the classic raspberry-laced liqueur, which has hints of blackberry, black currant, Madagascar vanilla, and cognac, as well.
The classic Chambord cocktail, the royale, calls for adding a splash of Chambord with a few ounces of champagne. But if bubbly isn't your thing, there are still plenty of other fun Chambord cocktails that are definitely worth sampling.
Whether you like your martini shaken or stirred, you'll probably dig this Chambord-infused version as a nice tweak on the classic cocktail.
Pomegranate juice and arils give this pretty pink Chambord cocktail a touch of tartness—and a little antioxidant power, too.
A touch of herb-infused maple syrup gives this whiskey and Chambord cocktail the flavors of a slice of blackberry pie.
For a perfect summery Chambord cocktail, add a splash of the raspberry liqueur to a mixture of vodka and lemonade.
This fruity Chambord cocktail features an unexpected ingredient—beer. Golden ale gives the drink a touch of fizz.
The classic Chambord royale calls for just two ingredients—Chambord and champagne (or another sparkling wine).
