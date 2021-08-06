Over 93% of Amazon Shoppers Give This Slim Can Cooler Five Stars—and It's Only $20

Most traditional can coolers, or koozies, are designed from foam, which means they will prevent drinks from sweating onto your hands. But foam was never created with the prime purpose of keeping drinks insulated, and most foam coolers don't really fit slim cans. That's where the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler differs. With help from updated technology, not only are these can coolers designed specifically for slim cans, but the brand has also created their product to offer far more features than just condensation prevention.