Over 93% of Amazon Shoppers Give This Slim Can Cooler Five Stars—and It's Only $20
Beach days, barbecues, and tailgates abound during the late summer months, and that means chilled drinks are definitely in order. But as temperatures continue to stay close to sweltering throughout much of August, even drinks that have been refrigerated overnight are bound to warm quickly without help. To keep the seltzers you love nice and cold, meet the shopper-loved slim can koozie that retails for as low as $20.
Most traditional can coolers, or koozies, are designed from foam, which means they will prevent drinks from sweating onto your hands. But foam was never created with the prime purpose of keeping drinks insulated, and most foam coolers don't really fit slim cans. That's where the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler differs. With help from updated technology, not only are these can coolers designed specifically for slim cans, but the brand has also created their product to offer far more features than just condensation prevention.
Available in 25 snazzy colors and designs with prices ranging from $20 to $25, the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler "features double-walled stainless steel with an extra copper layer that keeps your drinks 20x colder than a standard neoprene can cooler," according to the brand. It works with all 12-ounce slim cans, including the always-trending White Claw, and it's designed with a specific feature that allows cans to lock and unlock into and out of place with ease.
"If you like to drink the slim cans, you totally need to pick up one (or two or three!) of these," wrote one five-star reviewer. "This was my first BrüMate item, so I was very surprised at how durable it was and heavy (in a good way, not heavy in a bad way). It was SO effective here in Florida since it's still hot here even in winter. I'm already planning on grabbing a few more."
The BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler has steadily climbed up Amazon's best-seller list for Thermocoolers, and it's continued to clinch the top-billed spot. That's likely due in part to the more than 57,000 positive ratings. In fact, more than 93 percent of customers have given the cooler five-stars.
"Hands down the best can cooler...Yeti can't even touch these," wrote another reviewer, who owns multiple of these can coolers. "I ended up buying one for two of my friends so they too can experience the awesomeness of cold beer no matter how long it takes you to drink just one. It's worth the money, folks." Whether you're sipping slim-canned sparkling water, spiked seltzer, soda, or beer, the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler will keep your drinks cold for the rest of the season and beyond.