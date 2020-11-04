The 5 Best Cold Weather Wines to Cozy up With This Season, According to a Sommelier

When you think of sparkling wine, you might not think red. “Well, Lambrusco will challenge that age-old assumption,” says Hoel. It’s one of Italy’s oldest wines and said to date back to the Bronze Age. Made from grapes of the same name, Lambrusco is loved for its light effervescence and slightly lower alcohol content. “It can range from dry to sweet, but, in my opinion, the best are dry (secco) or barely sweet (semisecco). Quickly becoming one of my fall favorites, the light sparkle means this wine pairs great with savory or fatty foods.” Serve it alongside your next charcuterie and cheese spread or classic Italian red sauce pastas.