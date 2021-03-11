7 Wines Sommeliers Say You'll Love Drinking in Any Weather

“A primary consideration in food and wine pairing is to match the body of a wine with the ingredients in your dish to assure that the wine does not overpower the food you will be enjoying,” says Jim Gerakaris, a sommelier and certified wine educator. “You’ll also want to make sure that the wines you pair with lighter, fresher cuisine (which we turn to in the spring months) has balanced acidity, which provides a refreshing cleansing effect on our palate. Rosé is probably the most versatile and most overlooked of all food pairing wines. The JUSTIN Rosé is a particularly refreshing and extremely food-friendly wine that is enjoyable all year round, but really rises to the occasion as the welcomed spring weather starts to give us some fresher ingredient options. Its lighter body and flavors of red berries, red apple, and subtle herbal notes remind us of warmer weather and provide an extremely versatile pairing wine.”

“And if you’re looking for something sparkling, Nyetimber Rosé is the perfect bottle of bubbles to welcome the spring with flavors of tart strawberry, cranberry, and rhubarb along with an underlying note of freshly baked baguette,” says Jhonel Faelnar, wine director at Atomix. “Truth be told, it's a versatile wine that transcends the seasons and can be enjoyed year-round, with great food and even better company in tow!”

