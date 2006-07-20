The Best Store-Bought Lemonade
Winner: Odwalla Pure Squeezed
Several testers nodded in agreement when another pronounced this refrigerated lemonade "just short of squeezing your own at home." The bright, natural flavor is perhaps explained by the ingredient list, which contains only lemon juice, cane juice, and water―not the "lemon flavoring" and high-fructose corn syrup found in most other brands.
Runner-Up: Whole Kids Organic
"Tart in a good way" was how one tester described this mouth-puckering, all-natural, shelf-stable lemonade. Made with grape juice instead of sugar, it had a mild sweetness that perfectly offset the sour smack.
Runner-Up: Country Time
"Just like what you get from a lemonade stand for 25 cents," one taster said of this powdered mix. A nice blend of sweet and tangy, it tasted―and dissolved―far better than any other instant lemonade.