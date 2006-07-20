The Best Store-Bought Lemonade

By Kate Merker
Updated July 20, 2009
Virgil Bastos
Real Simpletesters loved these 3 brands that have just the right balance of sweet, tart, and summer.
Start Slideshow

1 of 3

Winner: Odwalla Pure Squeezed

Virgil Bastos

Several testers nodded in agreement when another pronounced this refrigerated lemonade "just short of squeezing your own at home." The bright, natural flavor is perhaps explained by the ingredient list, which contains only lemon juice, cane juice, and water―not the "lemon flavoring" and high-fructose corn syrup found in most other brands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 3

Runner-Up: Whole Kids Organic

Virgil Bastos

"Tart in a good way" was how one tester described this mouth-puckering, all-natural, shelf-stable lemonade. Made with grape juice instead of sugar, it had a mild sweetness that perfectly offset the sour smack.

3 of 3

Runner-Up: Country Time

Virgil Bastos

"Just like what you get from a lemonade stand for 25 cents," one taster said of this powdered mix. A nice blend of sweet and tangy, it tasted―and dissolved―far better than any other instant lemonade.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Merker