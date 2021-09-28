The 12 Best Coffee Subscriptions That Offer Must-Try Blends Every Month
Coffee is one of those household essentials you never want to run out of. It's delicious and energizing, making it a key component of many people's morning rituals. To ensure you're always stocked up on fresh coffee beans, consider getting a coffee subscription.
Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to the perfect cup of joe, including temperature, roast level, amount of caffeine, country origin, and add-in flavors. For this reason and more, there are many different coffee clubs on the market to choose from. Below, we rounded up the 12 best coffee subscriptions and detailed why each one is a winner.
The Best Coffee Subscriptions
- Best Overall: Trade Coffee
- Best Value: Blue Bottle Coffee
- Best Tasting Kit: Bean Box
- Most Trendy: Chamberlain Coffee
- Best Flavors: Super Coffee
- Best for Keurigs: Grounds & Hounds
- Best for Gifting: Mistobox
- Most Exotic: Atlas Coffee Club
- Best Social Impact: BLK & Bold
- Best for Vietnamese-Style Coffee: Copper Cow Coffee
- Most Sustainable: Oakland Coffee
- Most Personalized: Driftaway
Our "best overall" pick, Trade Coffee, is ranked No. 1 on the list because of its quiz, which asks all the right questions to curate coffee recommendations that fit your taste, budget, and coffee machine. Trade has delivered over 2 million coffee bags to customers and its members say the company's selection is "unmatched." Not only are coffee subscription boxes a treat for yourself, but they are also thoughtful gifts for coffee lovers. Most monthly coffee clubs make it super easy to create a subscription box your loved one will appreciate. Our favorite gift option, Mistobox, starts at just $40 and allows the recipient to customize their order to match their taste, grind, and roast preferences.
Keep scrolling to read more about each coffee subscription service before signing up for your favorite.
Best Overall: Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee members love this coffee subscription service (it has over 300,000 positive reviews) because of its wide variety of options sourced from small businesses. The subscription includes 450 different coffees from roasting companies all over the U.S., such as Ritual Coffee in San Francisco and George Howell in Boston. This coffee club allows seasoned coffee drinkers to try something outside of their comfort zone, but it also supplies approachable blends for beginners.
Before signing up, you're prompted to take a seven-question quiz. Based on your answers, Trade Coffee provides three coffee recommendations for you to choose from. The nice thing about your first selection is that if you don't like it, you can get a replacement bag for free. Plus, you can always edit your preferences if you want to switch things up.
Trade coffee subscriptions range from $13 to $22 per bag and come with free shipping. You can choose a delivery frequency between one and six weeks, depending on how fast you go through coffee beans. Bonus: Right now, you get your first bag free when you sign up for a coffee subscription.
Best Value: Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee sells coffee both online and at its brick and mortar cafes located in the U.S., Japan, and Korea. The company has three main types of subscription boxes—Single Origin, Blend, and Espresso—as well as cold brew and decaf coffee plans. Not sure which one to select? Take the quiz to get coffee suggestions, then subscribe from there.
If you're looking for a good deal, consider the Welcome Kit Subscription box. For $119, you get six 12-ounce bags of whole bean coffee (delivered every other week for three months), a porcelain coffee dripper, a 90-pack of coffee filters, and a cotton tote (a package worth $185). Note: All coffee is shipped as whole beans, so you'll want to invest in a grinder if you don't already have one. We recommend this affordable coffee grinder by Hamilton Beach, which you can purchase on Amazon.
Blue Bottle Coffee subscriptions cost between $11 and $52 based on how many bags you need and the size of the bag. There are 6-, 12-, 24-, and 36-ounce shipments available. The coffee can be delivered to your doorstep every one to four weeks.
Best Tasting Kit: Bean Box
Bean Box is a Seattle-based company that partners with some of the country's best small-batch roasters so you can brew the freshest, most flavorful coffee in your own home while supporting local shops. It's no secret that Seattle dwellers know a thing or two about good coffee.
Bean Box offers two subscription packages: a Coffee Tasting plan and a Coffee Bag plan. The Coffee Tasting Subscription is a fun way to try a variety of flavors each month instead of receiving just one type of coffee. For under $17, the monthly plan provides you with four different coffees that each brew about four to six cups. On the other hand, the Coffee Bag Subscription comes with one 12-ounce bag that makes 24 to 36 cups. This plan allows you to choose a weekly, biweekly, or monthly delivery. You can also select whether you want whole bean or ground coffee as well as light, medium, dark, espresso, or decaf roast profiles.
"I have loved receiving the Coffee Tasting Subscription. Each packet of beans is always fresh and smells heavenly," one five-star reviewer wrote. "My favorites so far have been Cloud City Diablo Blend, Bearded Lady Blend, Kakahiaka Dark Blend, Caffe Luna, and a special treat was the Icecap Cold Brew Blend."
Bean Box's pricing depends on which subscription you choose, but each plan comes with free shipping. The Coffee Tasting Subscription costs $17 per month, and the Coffee Bag Subscription is $20 for a weekly delivery, $22 for a biweekly delivery, and $24 for a monthly delivery.
Most Trendy: Chamberlain Coffee
Founded by 20-year-old YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, this coffee club embodies Chamberlain's love of coffee and love of the planet. Each product is made fresh in the company's California roastery, plus they're fair trade, certified USDA organic, and packaged in eco-friendly materials. Two of the most popular blends are the Social Dog Blend and the Family Blend. Shoppers rave about the customer service, compostable packaging, and smooth flavors.
You can shop the coffee à la carte or sign up for a coffee subscription box delivery. To get a subscription started, you can either take a flavor quiz or hop right into building your own box. You choose the blend, coffee type (steeped bags, fresh grounds, or whole beans), number of bags (one, two, or three), and the delivery frequency (weekly, biweekly, or monthly). Chamberlain Coffee subscription plans start at $12 per box and go up to $41, and the shipping costs vary from order to order. Note: The company has a rewards program called Club Chamberlain that gives you the chance to win free products and receive exclusive discounts.
Best Flavors: Super Coffee
Thanks to Super Coffee, you can drink sweet and creamy coffee that actually makes you feel good. The company was created by three brothers who wanted a bottled coffee that didn't consist of added sugars and artificial ingredients. In fact, each flavored cold brew contains 10 grams of protein and less than one gram of sugar. Super Coffee also offers creamers, grounds, and pods.
Signing up for a Super Coffee subscription is a great way to save 15 percent on your order every month. To start your plan, simply select which product you want delivered to your door every four weeks. Then choose the flavor and quantity. The bottled coffees come in packs of 12, the creamers and bags of ground coffee come in packs of three, and the pods come in packs of 10 and 32.
There are always new flavors being added, so make sure to revisit the website to browse seasonal coffees (think: maple pumpkin). Popular year-round flavors include mocha, vanilla, and caramel. Bonus: Super Coffee has plenty of coffees that fit into vegan and keto lifestyles. Prices start at $17 per month and go up to $30 per month for the subscribe and save option. Shipping is always free for subscribers.
Best for Keurigs: Grounds & Hounds
If you're an animal lover, consider a coffee subscription with Grounds & Hounds. The company donates 20 percent of its profits to rescue dogs in need, providing them with meals, toys, and vaccines. Along with its heartwarming mission, Grounds & Hounds coffee is top-notch quality. It's roasted in small batches, USDA-certified organic, and available in different styles, including single-serve pods ideal for Keurigs.
You can join the Grounds & Hounds coffee club in just a few simple steps: Choose your style (whole bean, ground, or pods), brew (look out for seasonal flavors!), quantity, and delivery frequency. There are bold, smooth, and flavored roasts available, such as Madagascar Vanilla and Morning Walk, which is a medium-light roast breakfast blend. Prices start at $14 and shipping is free on orders over $50.
Best for Gifting: Mistobox
Surprise your loved one with a gift they are guaranteed to use: a coffee subscription box from Mistobox. The coffee club offers a wide variety of coffees from more than 50 award-winning roasters like Equator Coffees and Verve. You can browse the different coffees offered and learn more about each roaster on Mistobox's website.
To create a Mistobox coffee gift box, start by selecting the number of packages you want to send your recipient. You can have anywhere from two to 24 boxes delivered over a time period of your choosing. What makes Mistobox so convenient is that it gives you the option to either pick the coffees for your recipient or let them select their own. If you go with the latter, the beneficiary will be able to redeem the gift online with a special access code.
Most Exotic: Atlas Coffee Club
As its name suggests, Atlas Coffee Club provides single origin coffees from all over the globe. You can sample blends from Tanzania, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and many other countries, and subscribers are sent grounds from a different region of the world every month.
Atlas Coffee Club subscriptions are available for delivery once or twice a month. You can choose to receive between six and 48 ounces of coffee, which translates to roughly 15 to 120 cups. You're also able to specify your roast and grind preferences. Monthly plans cost between $9 and $49. With every delivery, the company sends a postcard from the country of the coffee's origin.
"I loved the idea of tasting beans from places beyond what you see on store shelves," one subscriber wrote. "The first bag I received was from Kenya. I read the card telling me how it was processed, how best to brew, and what I should be tasting. My world exploded! I really could taste chocolate and citrus! I could smell it, too!"
Best Social Impact: BLK & Bold
Looking to support a black-owned coffee business? We recommend BLK & Bold. The company was founded by two childhood best friends who decided that they wanted to roast and sell their own coffee while contributing to their community. BLK & Bold donates 5 percent of its profits to at-risk youth organizations.
It's super easy to get consistent deliveries of BLK & Bold coffee (or tea!). Once you find a product you want to buy, select subscribe instead of the one-time purchase box. There are delivery options ranging from every two to seven weeks. You can also buy BLK & Bold coffee at a number of retailers, including Amazon and Target.
"I subscribe to regular deliveries of dark roast because I don't want to be without it," one five-star shopper wrote on the company's website. "It's delicious as a french press or as cold brew. So glad I'm able to always have it on hand."
Best for Vietnamese-Style Coffee: Copper Cow Coffee
If you haven't tried Vietnamese coffee, you're in for a real treat. Copper Cow Coffee, a women-owned company, allows you to indulge in delicious Vietnamese lattes at home. Each latte kit comes with enough coffee filters and sweetened condensed milk creamer packets for five servings. Flavors include vanilla, churro, salted caramel, and more. Check out the brand's brew guide to learn how to brew the perfect hot or iced latte using the pre-filled filters.
Before creating your own Copper Cow Coffee subscription box, you're asked to take a short quiz to determine your preferences. A selection will be curated for you, and you can leave the box as is or make adjustments. Monthly subscriptions come with 24 pour-over coffees and start at $34 per box. That's just $1.42 per serving!
"I don't really like making coffee at home because I lack finesse and patience. But the Copper Cow approach is genius and basically fail-safe," one customer wrote. "Delicious, so much tastier than anything from the store, crazy convenient, and relatively price competitive."
Most Sustainable: Oakland Coffee
Oakland Coffee sells beans that are certified organic, sustainably grown, and fairly traded. Plus, the company's coffee bags are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute, meaning they're commercially compostable and must be taken to a local composting facility instead of put in your home compost bin.
There are two subscription plans to choose from: You can receive a mix created by the Oakland Coffee team or you can build your own box. To receive an expert-curated mix, simply pick your grind level, delivery frequency (between seven and 28 days), and an initial commitment period. Shipping is free for orders over $35 and $5 for orders under $35.
Most Personalized: Driftaway
It's super disappointing to receive a big bag of coffee that doesn't satisfy your taste palate. To prevent this from happening, Driftaway has a taste testing process. When you subscribe, the company sends you four different coffees to try and rate online. Then, Driftaway will send you coffees with similar profiles to the one you liked best. As your deliveries come, continue to rate and review the coffees to keep receiving the most suitable blends for your taste preferences. Bag quantities range from 8 ounces to 2 pounds, and deliveries can be scheduled at a weekly, biweekly, or monthly cadence.
"This is my favorite coffee in the entire world! Every two weeks, I receive a pound of coffee from different regions of the world that are small-batch roasted the day before they are mailed out," one three-year subscriber wrote. "There is a story about the coffee, the farms it came from, and you can even sample coffees to see which ones you like! You can also send the coffee farmers personal messages about their coffees."