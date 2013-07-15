The Best Coconut Water

Natural coconut water, with no sugar added, is drawn straight from the liquid core of fresh coconuts. (See our Best All-Around and Best With Pulp winners.) Besides having a pleasant flavor, it’s full of naturally occurring potassium, a nutrient that many Americans are deficient in, says Bethany Thayer, R.D.N., a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. So is it better than water? No. Although it does replace some of the sodium lost during intense exercise, coconut water is more caloric than H2O. Think of it as an additive-free alternative to sports drinks—a treat after a hard workout.