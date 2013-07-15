The Best Coconut Water
The Benefits of Coconut Water
Natural coconut water, with no sugar added, is drawn straight from the liquid core of fresh coconuts. (See our Best All-Around and Best With Pulp winners.) Besides having a pleasant flavor, it’s full of naturally occurring potassium, a nutrient that many Americans are deficient in, says Bethany Thayer, R.D.N., a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. So is it better than water? No. Although it does replace some of the sodium lost during intense exercise, coconut water is more caloric than H2O. Think of it as an additive-free alternative to sports drinks—a treat after a hard workout.
Best All-Around
Harmless Harvest 100% Raw Organic
This velvety-smooth drink is sustainably produced and pressure-pasteurized, meaning it is never heated. The result? It couldn’t taste fresher if you had plucked the coconut off the tree yourself.
To buy: $2.50 for 8 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best With Pulp
Blue Monkey Pure With Pulp
The truly coco loco can chew on this coconut-packed drink. Chockablock with tender pulp and boasting a rich, nutty flavor, this champ satisfies as it hydrates.
To buy: $2.60 for 17.6 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best for Kids
Vita Coco With Peach and Mango
Your tykes won’t miss their apple-juice boxes once they get a taste of this delicious combo—part Brazilian coconut, part fruit puree. Throw a few of these in the game bag for a post-soccer reviver.
To buy: $2.80 for 11.1 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Tropical
O.N.E. With Pink Guava
Heading to the beach? First pick up O.N.E. of these subtly sweet coolers. They’re like grown-up punch, minus the alcohol. (We’ll take ours over ice with a lime wedge, thank you.)
To buy: $2.70 for 16.9 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Pick-Me-Up
Coco Cafe Mocha
Made with a third less sweetener than bottled coffees, this refreshing espresso-coconut blend will help you through that 3 P.M. slump.
To buy: $3 for 11.1 ounces, at supermarkets.