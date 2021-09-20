7 Beer Subscriptions That Go Well With Football Season

Best Craft Beer: Original Craft Beer Club

If you love craft beer, you should have the Original Craft Beer Club on your radar this fall. With 12 beers per subscription box (and the option to increase to 24), you'll have enough for everyone at your game day watch party.

Original Craft Beer Club takes pride in providing a variety of unique craft beers. Each beer subscription box highlights two breweries from regions around the U.S., and includes two beer styles from each brewery (four styles total and three beers for each style). The featured regions change monthly, allowing you to discover flavors from areas of the country you may not have tried before. Each box also includes information about the breweries, tasting notes, recipes to pair the beers with, and some fun trivia to share during commercial breaks. As an added bonus, you'll receive three surprise gifts in your first box!

You can choose the number of prepaid shipments you'd like or sign up for an ongoing membership. For added convenience, there's an option to change the beer box delivery frequency to monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly to accommodate both your schedule and budget. Free shipping is available for the 48 contiguous states. The Original Craft Beer Club subscription can also be gifted to the beer fan in your life. One subscriber wrote, "Just a note to compliment Craft Beer Club on the recent selections. They were all excellent. My only problem was how quickly I finished them."