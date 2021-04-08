8 Delicious Types of Aperitifs to Freshen Up Your Next Happy Hour

The closest thing we have in the U.S. to Europe's aperitif culture is happy hour, a drink shortly after work with friends. In places like France and Italy, the post-work drink is often an aperitif, a wine, wine relative, or liqueur that comes with its own regional flavors and customs. The languid hour of meeting with friends to drink an aperitif is meant to carry you through the evening and to ready your body (and mind) for dinner.