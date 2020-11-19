7 Rules for Making Delicious Alcohol-Free Drinks This Holiday Season

“You have to have a strong player, and being innovative with what you’re bringing to your drink plays a huge part,” O’Brien says. Making a fun syrup can help your alcohol-free drink shine, and it’s something that you can use for alcoholic drinks, as well (if you’re making both).

If you can, O’Brien suggests going to your local farmers market and using what’s in season. Even carrots can be turned into a syrup. “I would just replace any water content in a syrup with the juice of whatever fruit or vegetable that you would want,” O’Brien says. If you’d rather buy something, 18.21 makes syrups in interesting flavors like lemon basil and spiced honey.