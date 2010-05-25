10 Summer White and Rosé Wines

By Jessica Shapiro
Updated July 02, 2018
skwines.com
Raise a glass to the warm weather with one of these delicious budget-friendly bottles—each $12 or under.
René Barbier Mediterranean White

skwines.com

A sensational wine at an unbelievable price. Fresh and bright, it has the delicious tang of lemon peel and a finish redolent of the ripest Bartlett pear. Perfect for a seaside clambake or picnic lunch.

To buy: $6, skwines.com.

Featured June 2011

Casal Garcia Vinho Verde Rosé

klwines.com

Fire up the barbecue. Strawberry and pomegranate flavors and a delicate effervescence make this crisp, dry, cooler an excellent foil for spicy ribs, juicy burgers, and crunchy coleslaw.

To buy: $9, klwines.com.

2009 Mouton Cadet Bordeaux Blanc

67wine.com

You'll discern fresh peaches, zesty grapefruit, and honeysuckle in this easy-going white Bordeaux blend. Pair it with sushi, shrimp cocktail, or goat cheese salad.

To buy: $8, 67wine.com.

2010 Remy Pannier Rosé d'Anjou

harryswine.com

Delightfully drinkable, this delicate, lush refresher combines flavors of raspberries, cranberries, and rhubarb with hints of mint and white pepper.

To buy: $12, harryswine.com.

2009 MandraRossa Fiano

wespeakwine.com

As smooth and complex as a wine twice its price, this will dazzle with the aroma of tropical fruits and the tang of tangerines and apricots. Savor it at an elegant dinner party or grab a glass or two with some shrimp fried rice.

To buy: $7, wespeakwine.com.

2009 Ken Forrester Petit Chenin Blanc

astorwines.com

The quince, green apple, and ripe melon flavors of this South African import are best enjoyed with salty summer favorites. Try it with spicy sausage and peppers or guacamole and chips.

To buy: $10, astorwines.com.

2010 Bieler Père et Fils Rosé

wine.com

This incredible value from Provence combines the richness and peppery spice of a red wine with the crisp minerality of a white. Perfect as an aperitif, with Niçoise salad, or creamy, mild cheeses.

To buy: $11.50, wine.com.

2010 Flipflop Pinot Grigio

Flipflop Pinot Grigio

Juicy mango, guava, and pineapple notes make this refreshing white a cooling foil for fiery Thai cuisine or a zesty puttanesca sauce.

To buy: $7, bestwines4less.com.

2010 El Coto Rioja Rosado

winex.com

Shades of ripe Bing cherries, red currants, and strawberries are balanced by a rustic, piquant edge, making this a rosé to convert those macho types who look down on pink wine. Enjoy this pick with a spicy paella or rich curry. It won't wimp out.

To buy: $8, winex.com.

2009 Bogle Vineyards Chardonnay

thewineclub.com

The bold and oaky character of this fresh, creamy Chardonnay displays balance and finesse that pairs as superbly with simple vegetable shish-kebabs as it does with fiery chicken wings.

To buy: $9, thewineclub.com.

