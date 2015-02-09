6 Affordable Date Night Bubblies

By Sarah Karnasiewicz
Updated August 31, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
wine.com
Would you rather avoid the stress of scoring reservations and shouting over restaurant crowds? Here's an idea: This weekend, why not surprise your sweetie with a festive bottle of bubbly and a romantic date night in? After all, the world of sparkling wine keeps getting bigger, better, and more affordable. So, pop open one of these six great bottles and toast the one you love.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Cleto Chiarli "Vecchia Modena Premium" Lambrusco

chiarli.it

There's nothing sweet about this berry red Italian sparkler. Dark and clean tasting, with a tart, tannic edge, it delights as a cocktail but can also hold its own on the dinner table.

To buy: $15.99, unionsquarewines.com.

Featured February 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Brut

sherry-lehmann.com

This elegant Spanish cava has a smooth, full-bodied creaminess and a nose-tickling effervescence that's perfect paired with oysters on the half shell. Cheers to that!

To buy: $10.95, sherry-lehman.com.

3 of 6

Gruet Rose

wine.com

A world-class sparkling wine that hails from the heart of the American southwest? You bet. This ruby rose bubbly, made outside Albuquerque, New Mexico, is bursting with berry flavors and every bit as tempting as many bottles twice the price.

To buy: $17, wine.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Stemmari Baci Vivaci

getwineonline.com

The name Baci Vivaci, literally translated, means "lively kisses"—and the moniker couldn't fit this Sicilian wine any better. Light and bright with delicate bubbles and a whisper of stone fruit sweetness, it's a wine that's easy to drink and easy to love.

To buy: $14, getwineonline.com.

5 of 6

Meinklang 2013 "Prosa" Frizzante Rosé

astorwines.com

It's pink, it's fizzy, and it's fantastic. Produced by a small family estate in the Austrian region of Burgenland, this organic and biodynamic sparkling rose has an intoxicating fragrance, a ripe freshness, and a mineral edge that will make you keep reaching for more.

To buy: $17, unwinedonline.com.

6 of 6

Dr. Konstantin Frank Chateau Frank Celebre Riesling Cremant

wine.com

This is a dry, delightful "small world" sort of wine—a French-style crÃ©mant made with 100% Riesling grapes grown and crafted in the Finger Lake region of upstate New York. Try it with cheese as an aperitif.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Karnasiewicz