6 Affordable Date Night Bubblies
Cleto Chiarli "Vecchia Modena Premium" Lambrusco
There's nothing sweet about this berry red Italian sparkler. Dark and clean tasting, with a tart, tannic edge, it delights as a cocktail but can also hold its own on the dinner table.
To buy: $15.99, unionsquarewines.com.
Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Brut
This elegant Spanish cava has a smooth, full-bodied creaminess and a nose-tickling effervescence that's perfect paired with oysters on the half shell. Cheers to that!
To buy: $10.95, sherry-lehman.com.
Gruet Rose
A world-class sparkling wine that hails from the heart of the American southwest? You bet. This ruby rose bubbly, made outside Albuquerque, New Mexico, is bursting with berry flavors and every bit as tempting as many bottles twice the price.
To buy: $17, wine.com.
Stemmari Baci Vivaci
The name Baci Vivaci, literally translated, means "lively kisses"—and the moniker couldn't fit this Sicilian wine any better. Light and bright with delicate bubbles and a whisper of stone fruit sweetness, it's a wine that's easy to drink and easy to love.
To buy: $14, getwineonline.com.
Meinklang 2013 "Prosa" Frizzante Rosé
It's pink, it's fizzy, and it's fantastic. Produced by a small family estate in the Austrian region of Burgenland, this organic and biodynamic sparkling rose has an intoxicating fragrance, a ripe freshness, and a mineral edge that will make you keep reaching for more.
To buy: $17, unwinedonline.com.
Dr. Konstantin Frank Chateau Frank Celebre Riesling Cremant
This is a dry, delightful "small world" sort of wine—a French-style crÃ©mant made with 100% Riesling grapes grown and crafted in the Finger Lake region of upstate New York. Try it with cheese as an aperitif.
