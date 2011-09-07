We Tasted Over 50 Bottles of Olive Oil—Here Are the 5 Best for Every Budget

By Phoebe Fry
Updated July 30, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Olive oil is the start and the finish to countless classic recipes. Its versatile flavor and top-notch health benefits give us every reason to drizzle it over everything from pizza and pasta to sautéed vegetables, bread, salad, and so much more. But not all olive oil is created equal, which is why the Real Simple food team put over 50 types of everyone’s favorite heart-healthy ingredient to the test. The results are in—here are the five best bottles for every budget. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Best Cooking Upgrade: California Olive Ranch Destination Series Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Courtesy of manufacturer
$28 for 2, amazon.com

We always have a bottle (or five!) of this smooth pick in the test kitchen. Whether we’re roasting a chicken or baking an olive oil cake, it never lets us down.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Best Budget Cooking: 365 Everyday Value Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mediterranean Blend

Courtesy of manufacturer
$8, amazon.com

With its bright flavor and unbeatable price, it’s ideal for all your sautéing needs.

3 of 5

Best Drizzle Upgrade: O-Live & Co. Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Courtesy of manufacturer
$16, amazon.com

This one begins with a fruity burst and ends with a refreshing peppery kick. Try it by itself as the easiest salad dressing.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Best Budget Drizzle: Iliada Kalamata PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Brian Henn
$40 for 3, amazon.com

The robust flavor of this Greek import makes grilled fish or roasted vegetables pop.

5 of 5

Best Splurge: Laudemio Frescobaldi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Courtesy of manufacturer
$37, amazon.com

The olives are pressed just a few hours after they’re picked, which makes for a striking oil that balances spiciness and fruitiness. Use it to finish pasta or a creamy ball of burrata.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com