We Tasted Over 50 Bottles of Olive Oil—Here Are the 5 Best for Every Budget
Olive oil is the start and the finish to countless classic recipes. Its versatile flavor and top-notch health benefits give us every reason to drizzle it over everything from pizza and pasta to sautéed vegetables, bread, salad, and so much more. But not all olive oil is created equal, which is why the Real Simple food team put over 50 types of everyone’s favorite heart-healthy ingredient to the test. The results are in—here are the five best bottles for every budget.
Best Cooking Upgrade: California Olive Ranch Destination Series Extra Virgin Olive Oil
We always have a bottle (or five!) of this smooth pick in the test kitchen. Whether we’re roasting a chicken or baking an olive oil cake, it never lets us down.
Best Budget Cooking: 365 Everyday Value Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mediterranean Blend
With its bright flavor and unbeatable price, it’s ideal for all your sautéing needs.
Best Drizzle Upgrade: O-Live & Co. Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This one begins with a fruity burst and ends with a refreshing peppery kick. Try it by itself as the easiest salad dressing.
Best Budget Drizzle: Iliada Kalamata PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The robust flavor of this Greek import makes grilled fish or roasted vegetables pop.
Best Splurge: Laudemio Frescobaldi Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The olives are pressed just a few hours after they’re picked, which makes for a striking oil that balances spiciness and fruitiness. Use it to finish pasta or a creamy ball of burrata.