Best Cold Pressed Juice
Suja Classic
We love Suja Green Supreme, packed with kale, lemon, and just enough apple. For a sweeter option, try Suja Fuel, made with carrot, orange, apple, and pineapple.
To buy: $9 for one 16-ounce bottle, Whole Foods.
Featured July 2014
Juice Generation 6-Pack
The modern milkman has arrived with six dairy-free beverages that combine ingredients like raw almonds, dates, and vanilla bean.
To buy: $58 for six 16-ounce bottles, juicegeneration.com.
Project Juice Beginner – Can You Kick It?
A rainbow of different colors (and nutrients), these juices left testers feeling especially satisfied. An almond drink and fold detox tea round out the program.
To buy: $75 for six 14.5-ounce bottles, projectjuice.com.
Project Juice Mylk Pack
The modern milkman has arrived with six dairy-free and cholesterol-free beverages that combine ingredients like raw almonds, alkaline water, dates, and vanilla bean. Drink for breakfast or for a protein-packed dessert fix.
To buy: $56 for six 14.5-ounce bottles, projectjuice.com.
Organic Avenue Go Green Cleanse
For the truly devoted, this all-green juice line has a robust offering of cucumber, romaine-celery-parsley-spinach, kale-collard greens-Swiss chard-pear, and even more filling options like Spicy Avocado (tastes like a cold chilled soup).
To buy: $210 for eighteen 14-ounce bottles, organicavenue.com.
