Best Cold Pressed Juice

By Heath Goldman
Updated March 17, 2017
Real Simple staffers tested more than fifty blends—these picks were especially fresh, balanced, and satisfying.
Suja Classic

We love Suja Green Supreme, packed with kale, lemon, and just enough apple. For a sweeter option, try Suja Fuel, made with carrot, orange, apple, and pineapple.

To buy: $9 for one 16-ounce bottle, Whole Foods.

Featured July 2014

Juice Generation 6-Pack

The modern milkman has arrived with six dairy-free beverages that combine ingredients like raw almonds, dates, and vanilla bean.

To buy: $58 for six 16-ounce bottles, juicegeneration.com.

Project Juice Beginner – Can You Kick It?

A rainbow of different colors (and nutrients), these juices left testers feeling especially satisfied. An almond drink and fold detox tea round out the program.

To buy: $75 for six 14.5-ounce bottles, projectjuice.com.

Project Juice Mylk Pack

The modern milkman has arrived with six dairy-free and cholesterol-free beverages that combine ingredients like raw almonds, alkaline water, dates, and vanilla bean. Drink for breakfast or for a protein-packed dessert fix.

To buy: $56 for six 14.5-ounce bottles, projectjuice.com.

Organic Avenue Go Green Cleanse

For the truly devoted, this all-green juice line has a robust offering of cucumber, romaine-celery-parsley-spinach, kale-collard greens-Swiss chard-pear, and even more filling options like Spicy Avocado (tastes like a cold chilled soup).

To buy: $210 for eighteen 14-ounce bottles, organicavenue.com.

