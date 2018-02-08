Amazon Now Delivers Whole Foods in One Hour

There’s a new perk to being an Amazon Prime member—and it will save you a trip to the grocery store. On Thursday, Feb. 8, Prime members in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach can order Whole Foods products through Prime Now and have them delivered to their door within one hour. The super-fast one hour delivery option costs $8, and two-hour delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. If you're based in one of those four cities and are wondering how to order Whole Foods from Amazon, head to the Prime Now website and click "Whole Foods Market" under "Shop By Store." You can also order on the Prime Now app.