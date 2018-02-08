Amazon Now Delivers Whole Foods in One Hour
Amazon Prime members in four U.S. cities can now receive deliveries from Whole Foods within one hour on the Amazon Prime website or via the Amazon Prime app. Amazon plans to expand delivery to more cities throughout 2018.
There’s a new perk to being an Amazon Prime member—and it will save you a trip to the grocery store. On Thursday, Feb. 8, Prime members in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach can order Whole Foods products through Prime Now and have them delivered to their door within one hour. The super-fast one hour delivery option costs $8, and two-hour delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. If you're based in one of those four cities and are wondering how to order Whole Foods from Amazon, head to the Prime Now website and click "Whole Foods Market" under "Shop By Store." You can also order on the Prime Now app.
Though the rollout of Whole Foods grocery delivery via Amazon is beginning on a small scale, the company has plans to expand throughout 2018. In addition to everyday staples, Prime members can shop thousands of items from the bakery, dairy, and meat and seafood departments, as well as fresh and organic produce and even fresh flowers. Select alcohol is also available.
“We’re happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”
Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.