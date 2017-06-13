The $3 Seltzer That Is Saving My Diet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This summer, I have put myself on a diet I am calling it the “Liz, try not to just put everything that tastes good into your mouth” diet. It is hard, since I am surrounded by food that tastes very good that my fabulous coworkers make for me all day long. It is probably also the reason I feel like I need to be on this diet in the first place.

If you have never been on a diet before, let me tell you a secret: it is very hard to say no to things that taste good. Also, eating things that taste very good is very fun! And as you might know, it is very hard to say no to fun. I am in no way a disciplined person.

So in search of some inspiration, I went to the place where all inspirational quotes and images live on the internet: Pinterest.com. If you haven’t been on Pinterest.com lately, there’s a quote card floating around that touts the “diet” tip, “You are not hungry. You are bored. Drink some water and learn the difference.”

As a dieting newbie, this tip seemed like a real diet tip, so I tried it out. This tip all about lasted three hours before I realized that, actually, drinking water is very, very boring. It is almost as boring as not drinking water at all.

But in a wild turn of events, later that exact same day, I was introduced into Target’s new line of sparkling water. Then, I learned another secret: Drinking flavored seltzer is a lot less boring than drinking a glass of ice water. Though it may not be as fun as doing karaoke or eating a piece of cheesecake, cracking open one of the skinny cans has definitely introduced a much-needed, guilt-free thrill into my day.

Something else you should know about me is that I am wildly terrible at commitment, especially when it comes to food. Thankfully, Target offers about 10 different flavors to choose from. So far, my favorite flavors are black cherry, watermelon, and cucumber mint—but I’m sure that will change by next week.