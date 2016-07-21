Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles
This summer, ditch the cereal and start the day with a fruity, creamy frozen treat.
Stash a batch of these simple yogurt and fruit popsicles in the freezer and you’ll always have a satisfying grab-and-go breakfast on hand—and a enticing way to lure yourself out of bed when the temperature’s on the rise. Though we use juicy summer stone fruit here, if you’re planning to make the pops all year long, you can easily swap in frozen peaches or mango when fresh fruit is not in season.